JDE Business Analyst at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at our MIS Department, Head Office, reporting to the MIS Manager. Qualified candidates who meet the requirements of the role are invited to apply.

The JDE Business Analyst will be responsible for managing and supporting the companys ERP system (JDE). The key responsibilities for this role include but are not limited to:

Writing of technical and JDE Functional specifications support the Manufacturing/Distribution/Finance modules;

Providing holistic JDE support for all business areas;

Continuous improvements focus;

Responsible for projects and change control system documentation, policies and procedures;

Ensure that business has the necessary Business Intelligence information using the insight BI tool and JDE reports;

Ensure compliance to facilities safety procedures.

Minimum of a Matric certificate (with Maths & Science);

Minimum OF A BCom (Finance) or BSc (Computer Science) degree is preferred;

Business Analysis/Service Delivery/JDE Applications support qualification;

Minimum of 5 years experience in JDE 9. 1 versions;

Minimum of 3 years experience in Business Analysis;

Minimum of 3 years Project Management/Lead experience;

Experienced and computer proficient in: MS SQL, MS Access, MS Visio, MS Projects, MS Office (very strong);

Must have experience in: Email, Internet Explorer, Lotus Notes, JD Edwards, Adobe Acrobat.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 3 weeks of the closing date of this vacancy, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position