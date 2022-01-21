Jira System Administrator

Responsibilities and work output:
- Role is 100% backend System Administration.
- Build, operate, maintain, and troubleshoot Platform infrastructure ensuring adherence to SAL and security standards.
- Proactive Operational support by implementing monitoring and automation.
- Ensure Operational Excellence by monitoring system stability to identify errors, and liaise with the relevant stakeholder to investigate, assess the impact, OS: Solid Linux (nix) and Windows administration and automation and recommend sustainable solutions to resolve the error.
- Providing authoritative, expertise and advise to clients and internalexternal stakeholders.
- Creation and Implementation of changes and maintenance activities, including patching / upgrades, management of privileged access.
- Collaborate with team members to improve the engineering tools, systems and procedures, and security.
- Maintaining documentation related to Operational processes and procedures.
- Providing after-hours rotational standby for 24/7 Operational support.
Additional Information:
Understanding of the following an advantage:
- Networks: Fundamentals
- Understand WebSphere is an advantage
- Languages: Python, JavaScript, nix shell scripting
- Configuration and Deployment tools: Ansible
- Continuous integration tools: Jenkins, Gitlab,
- Source control tools / techniques: Subversion, Git
- Artefact management tools: Nexus, Artifactory, Sinopia
- Monitoring: Monitoring and trending metrics utilizing ELK and TICK stacks
- Database: DB2, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MSSQL
- Servers: Nginx,
- Public cloud: AWS (AMAZON WEB SERVICES), Azure
Competencies required:
- OS: Solid Linux (*nix) administration and automation skills.
- Analysing Apache HTTP Server and IIS logs.
- Good understanding of OAuth based authentication, SSL (Secure Socket Layer) etc and fair understanding of other authentication mechanisms such as SSO.
- Parsing JSON logs.
- Excellent problem solving, organisational and communication skills.
- System analysis skills.
- Must be willing to work after hours and perform standby duties on multiple applications; (WAS, MQ WebLogic)
- Must be able to work under pressure.
- Must be a team player and able to build relationships.
- Must be detail oriented.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita