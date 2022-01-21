Jira System Administrator

Jan 21, 2022

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Role is 100% backend System Administration.
  • Build, operate, maintain, and troubleshoot Platform infrastructure ensuring adherence to SAL and security standards.
  • Proactive Operational support by implementing monitoring and automation.
  • Ensure Operational Excellence by monitoring system stability to identify errors, and liaise with the relevant stakeholder to investigate, assess the impact, OS: Solid Linux (nix) and Windows administration and automation and recommend sustainable solutions to resolve the error.
  • Providing authoritative, expertise and advise to clients and internalexternal stakeholders.
  • Creation and Implementation of changes and maintenance activities, including patching / upgrades, management of privileged access.
  • Collaborate with team members to improve the engineering tools, systems and procedures, and security.
  • Maintaining documentation related to Operational processes and procedures.
  • Providing after-hours rotational standby for 24/7 Operational support.

Additional Information:
Understanding of the following an advantage:

  • Networks: Fundamentals
  • Understand WebSphere is an advantage
  • Languages: Python, JavaScript, nix shell scripting
  • Configuration and Deployment tools: Ansible
  • Continuous integration tools: Jenkins, Gitlab,
  • Source control tools / techniques: Subversion, Git
  • Artefact management tools: Nexus, Artifactory, Sinopia
  • Monitoring: Monitoring and trending metrics utilizing ELK and TICK stacks
  • Database: DB2, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MSSQL
  • Servers: Nginx,
  • Public cloud: AWS (AMAZON WEB SERVICES), Azure

Competencies required:

  • OS: Solid Linux (*nix) administration and automation skills.
  • Analysing Apache HTTP Server and IIS logs.
  • Good understanding of OAuth based authentication, SSL (Secure Socket Layer) etc and fair understanding of other authentication mechanisms such as SSO.
  • Parsing JSON logs.
  • Excellent problem solving, organisational and communication skills.
  • System analysis skills.
  • Must be willing to work after hours and perform standby duties on multiple applications; (WAS, MQ WebLogic)
  • Must be able to work under pressure.
  • Must be a team player and able to build relationships.
  • Must be detail oriented.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita

