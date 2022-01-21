Jira System Administrator

Responsibilities and work output:

Role is 100% backend System Administration.

Build, operate, maintain, and troubleshoot Platform infrastructure ensuring adherence to SAL and security standards.

Proactive Operational support by implementing monitoring and automation.

Ensure Operational Excellence by monitoring system stability to identify errors, and liaise with the relevant stakeholder to investigate, assess the impact, OS: Solid Linux (nix) and Windows administration and automation and recommend sustainable solutions to resolve the error.

Providing authoritative, expertise and advise to clients and internalexternal stakeholders.

Creation and Implementation of changes and maintenance activities, including patching / upgrades, management of privileged access.

Collaborate with team members to improve the engineering tools, systems and procedures, and security.

Maintaining documentation related to Operational processes and procedures.

Providing after-hours rotational standby for 24/7 Operational support.

Additional Information:

Understanding of the following an advantage:

Networks: Fundamentals

Understand WebSphere is an advantage

Languages: Python, JavaScript, nix shell scripting

Configuration and Deployment tools: Ansible

Continuous integration tools: Jenkins, Gitlab,

Source control tools / techniques: Subversion, Git

Artefact management tools: Nexus, Artifactory, Sinopia

Monitoring: Monitoring and trending metrics utilizing ELK and TICK stacks

Database: DB2, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MSSQL

Servers: Nginx,

Public cloud: AWS (AMAZON WEB SERVICES), Azure

Competencies required:

OS: Solid Linux (*nix) administration and automation skills.

Analysing Apache HTTP Server and IIS logs.

Good understanding of OAuth based authentication, SSL (Secure Socket Layer) etc and fair understanding of other authentication mechanisms such as SSO.

Parsing JSON logs.

Excellent problem solving, organisational and communication skills.

System analysis skills.

Must be willing to work after hours and perform standby duties on multiple applications; (WAS, MQ WebLogic)

Must be able to work under pressure.

Must be a team player and able to build relationships.

Must be detail oriented.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

