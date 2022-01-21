Mining Project Manager at Finsch Mine – Petra Diamonds

2-YEAR FIXED TERM CONTRACT

CLOSING DATE: 30 JANUARY 2022

JOB GRADE: D4

ROLE DESCRIPTION: Reporting to the Manager: Mining, the role will be responsible to implement the projects business plan for the underground sections and execute plan to meet production targets, safely and within financial budgeted targets, resource the production/project sections to achieve maximum utilization of equipment and labour efficiencies.

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

LOM Mine Design: Contribute to the mine design parameters for expansion projects in line accepted best practices and operational functionality.

Monitor and contribute to the development and maintenance of the short and long term (LOM) plans, mine designs and materials handling that contribute towards achieving production targets, mining efficiency and Health, Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ) objectives.

Interpret production requirements to develop a project plan and necessary service (roadways, transport, ventilation, ablution etc.) to ensure the effective utilisation of resources and the attainment of production and project targets.

Responsible to ensure that sectional targets for primary production functions (ground handling) and support services (shafts and auxiliary services) are met in line with the business plan for safety, performance and cost.

Responsible to ensure the delivery of projects within agreed safety performance, timelines, budget and quality. Control and co-ordinate all activities to achieve optimum production throughput, process efficiency, product security and information integrity.

Provide input into the departmental budget.

Manage the budget for the area of responsibility.

Responsible for the generation of cost saving ideas.

Responsible to ensure the achievement of safe project objectives within required quality standards and budget, in area of responsibility, by incorporating and aligning all relevant operational factors (i.e. organisational requirements, utilisation of resources, reserve optimisation, cost saving initiatives, standardisation and continuous improvement).

Implement mining production processes, systems, products or new developments in various sections to integrate opportunities and mitigate deficiencies to ensure continuous improvement and alignment to mining best practice, policies and plans.

Implement, coordinate and control process maintenance standards, specifications and service levels for are of responsibility.

Coordinate and control project schedules, sequences and assignments for work activities, based on work responsibility, priority, and quantity of equipment and skill of personnel.

Provide projects related expertise and skills to the operation; advising on solutions to enhance or ensure the effectiveness of the operation.

Ensure capacity and bench strength of functional talent pool by coordinating, directing and leading projects talent in area of responsibility.

Engage internal and external stakeholders on project related matters, and support the operation on project related engagement.

Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system with the operation.

Ensure that all reporting is aligned with standards, guidelines and schedules and is provided timeously to aid effective decision making.

Monitor and evaluate performance against established strategies, frameworks, systems and programme, and identify and advise on opportunities for improvement to provide assurance to the Manager Mining.

Responsible to respond to risks and audit findings in the various sections within the area of responsibility.

Participate in a sustainable process to identify, assess and rank project risks as these relate to the operation, in order to promote a project and risk-aware culture, ensure that any potential impact is understood, and facilitate effective decision making, project risk mitigation and provide this as input into the ERM program.

Contribute to the identification, analysis and interpretation of project risks within the operation and contribute to the design and implementing of strategies and systems to mitigate risk and to prevent and reduce loss of the operation’s assets. Provide this as input into the ERM program.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Safety Vision and Values.

Identify and interpret safety risks and resolve emerging issues; and ensuring that appropriate focus and resources area available to achieve safety objectives.

Participate in the development of the labour complement and training requirements of the Mining Function (i.e. recruiting, selecting, orienting, training employees and identifying and developing personal growth opportunities).

Direct, coordinate and ensure the training requirements of the mining workforce are conducted and refreshed in accordance with relevant legislation.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company’s values and Code of Ethical Conduct.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Mine Managers Certificate of Competence.

A minimum of 5 years practical mining experience in an underground production project environment of which 3 years must be as a Mine Overseer and/or Section Manager and/or Production Manager.

Leadership Development Programme (LDP) or equivalent qualification.

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite (Intermediate).

Valid driver’s license

ADVANTAGEOUS:

B Tech Diploma or B Sc Degree in Mining Engineering.

Massive Mining experience.

Management Development Programme (MDP) or equivalent qualification.

OTHER SKILLS / COMPETENCIES:

Demonstrate an understanding of influence in the performance of different business functions, taking cognisance of set targets.

Use a range of project management principles to direct, co-ordinate and integrate technical aspects in accordance with project.

Convert labour requirements, tonnage and carat requirements, equipment / machinery availability and utilisation, back to the operation plan.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill in developing contingency plans for managing risk.

Demonstrate knowledge with regard to applicable mining legislative requirements.

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of mineral processing and economics.

Desired Skills:

Mining

Project management

Massive Mining

Project business planning

Mining legislation

Mineral processing and economics

Life of Mine planning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Precious & Semiprecious Stone Mining

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Finsch Diamond Mine is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups in line with the Company’s Employment Equity Policy and Plan and internal candidates. Pre-screening, profile testing, assessments, medical and security clearance form part of the recruitment and selection process. Short listed candidates will be required to attend a panel interview. Employment of the successful candidate is subject to the aforementioned criteria. Preference will be given to candidates who reside within our host labour sending area of Kgatelopele (proof of residence may be requested).

Please submit CV, supporting qualifications and documents by 30 January 2022. Incomplete documentation will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. Petra Diamonds reserves the right not to fill this position.

If you have not heard from us within 30 days of the closing date, please regard your application as unsuccessful.

Please note that Petra Diamonds does not at any time require any form of payment for recruitment purposes. If you are approached in this regard, you should report the incident immediately to your local SAPs.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Company Accommodation

