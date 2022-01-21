MIT Service Desk: Snr Engineer
Duties and responsibilities
- Assisting with Remote and Onsite Support to all Managed IT customers
- Advanced troubleshooting
- Resolve customer queries in a timely manner
- Communicate in a clear and concise manner both in written form of emails, ticket comments, and verbally; as well as internally and on the phone with customers.
- Report root cause of issues
- Assist with daily server checks when assigned
- Assist with implementations when required
- Assist with Standby when requested
- Complete Daily Server Checks
- Troubleshooting
- Time Management
- Communication internally
- Communication externally
- Email etiquette
- Mentoring
Requirements and skills- 5 Years in IT related position- 2 Years in Service Desk position
- A+ and N+ (Essential)
- MCITP (Essential)
- NSE4(Essential)
- MCP (Cloud Computing) (Essential)
- NSE5 (Desired)
- MTCNA (Desired)
- MTCRE (Desired)
Desired Skills:
- IT
- service desk
- helpdesk
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years