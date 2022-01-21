MIT Service Desk: Snr Engineer

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting with Remote and Onsite Support to all Managed IT customers

Advanced troubleshooting

Resolve customer queries in a timely manner

Communicate in a clear and concise manner both in written form of emails, ticket comments, and verbally; as well as internally and on the phone with customers.

Report root cause of issues

Assist with daily server checks when assigned

Assist with implementations when required

Assist with Standby when requested

Complete Daily Server Checks

Troubleshooting

Time Management

Communication internally

Communication externally

Email etiquette

Mentoring

Requirements and skills- 5 Years in IT related position- 2 Years in Service Desk position

A+ and N+ (Essential)

MCITP (Essential)

NSE4(Essential)

MCP (Cloud Computing) (Essential)

NSE5 (Desired)

MTCNA (Desired)

MTCRE (Desired)

Desired Skills:

IT

service desk

helpdesk

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

