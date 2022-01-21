MIT Service Desk: Snr Engineer

Jan 21, 2022

Duties and responsibilities

  • Assisting with Remote and Onsite Support to all Managed IT customers
  • Advanced troubleshooting
  • Resolve customer queries in a timely manner
  • Communicate in a clear and concise manner both in written form of emails, ticket comments, and verbally; as well as internally and on the phone with customers.
  • Report root cause of issues
  • Assist with daily server checks when assigned
  • Assist with implementations when required
  • Assist with Standby when requested
  • Complete Daily Server Checks
  • Troubleshooting
  • Time Management
  • Communication internally
  • Communication externally
  • Email etiquette
  • Mentoring

Requirements and skills- 5 Years in IT related position- 2 Years in Service Desk position

  • A+ and N+ (Essential)
  • MCITP (Essential)
  • NSE4(Essential)
  • MCP (Cloud Computing) (Essential)
  • NSE5 (Desired)
  • MTCNA (Desired)
  • MTCRE (Desired)

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • service desk
  • helpdesk

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

