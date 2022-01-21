Mobile calling declines for the first time

International call traffic declined by 7% in 2020, continuing a downhill trend from 2015 after just a slight increase in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

A new TeleGeography Report and Database analyzes how Covid-19, the over-the-top (OTT) effect and wholesale carriers have contributed to the decline of voice traffic.

Despite a small rise in traffic once restrictions were implemented, the overall 2020 data matched that of previous years. Carriers’ traffic fell by 9% in 2017, 4% in 2018, and by a further 6% in 2019.

One area the pandemic may have impacted is the mobile-originated share of international traffic, which dropped for the first time ever from 62,4% in 2019 to 62% in 2020.

“This new research shows that the pandemic has not had a huge impact on overall call traffic, despite a brief increase in international call volumes in early 2020. In fact, over half of the operators saw a jump in call volumes in March, but nearly a third still saw a drop in traffic compared to the year before,” says Patrick Christian, principal analyst at TeleGeography.

This new research also examines the expansion of the wholesale market, prompted by the increase of traffic to mobile phones in emerging markets driving up demand for wholesale growth. It found wholesale carriers terminated more than 70% of international traffic in 2020. More specifically, wholesale carriers terminated over 85% of traffic to Sub-Saharan Africa and South America, and in contrast, wholesale carriers terminated only 54% of traffic to western Europe.

“When the final numbers came in, only one carrier out of 24 reported that traffic levels were higher by the end of the year and global traffic had continued to drop at an even faster rate than in 2019. It’s also possible we could have seen an even bigger drop without the early Covid-effect surge,” says Anahí Rebatta, senior analyst at TeleGeography.