MOODLE DEVELOPER JOB DESCRIPTION

We’re looking for a competent and experienced Moodle developer to join our team. The developer will be working as part of the dev team to support and enhance our LMS system and its sub-systems. The candidate will also be assisting us with integrations, through the development of Moodle webservices.

Qualifications and Skills

1. Candidate must have a degree or a diploma in any IT or related field.

2. Must be excellent with the following Moodle system attributes

a. Moodle theme development, and general rules on themes and front end development.

b. Activity, block and local plugins, and how each of them function internally

.c. Internal APIs, such as Moodle File API and Moodle Forms

Must have excellent skills in the LAMP stack, with particular excellence in PHP development and MySQL.

Knowledge of C# and MSSQL will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of XHTML, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON and AJAX is a must.

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Receive specs from the dev manager for feature development on any one of the LMS systems Regenesys Business School has

2. Assist in enhancing the existing system, by analyzing existing source code, and identifying areas for modification and improvement

3. Be involved in the creation of technical specifications and test plans for features being developed

4. Monitor everyday activities on the system and provide 1st & 2nd line support to use.

