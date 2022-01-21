Pipeline and Pressure Systems Supervisor at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at our Vanderbijlpark Facility, reporting to the Group Maintenance Manager, On-Sites. Qualified candidates who meet the requirements of this role are invited to apply.

The Pipeline & Pressure Systems Supervisor will provide technical support for all On-sites pipelines at Air Products. This will include statutory approval, technical assistance, pipeline modifications, maintenance, and inspection. Additionally, the incumbent will also be responsible for Pressure systems and support on all AP On-sites facilities. The key responsibilities for this role include, but are not limited to:

Create and maintain the mechanical integrity pressure systems documentation related to plant design;

Develop and maintain records of all AP On-sites pipelines and monitor and control any 3rd party activities in or around these servitudes by working closely with the relevant Municipal authorities;

Work to maintain mechanical integrity documentation and inspection programs;

Develop and maintain a Heat Exchanger Management program (HEMP);

Continuously update MI pressure systems program;

Undertake MI inspections and examinations as the competent person;

Approve and monitor all pipeline repairs;

Actively participate in the mentoring and development of the mechanical department employees.

Must have a completed Engineering qualification (Bsc Mechanical Engineering degree or equivalent);

Must have a Government Certificate of Competency (GCC);

Must have a valid Code 08 drivers license and own reliable vehicle;

Computer literate and proficient in the MS Office Suite;

Minimum of 5 years of hands on experience in a Mechanical integrity environment, with a solid background in large industrial plant Mechanical Integrity systems and associated inspection requirements. ;

Minimum 5 years of experience in large pipeline management and maintenance;

At least 5 years of experience in a supervisory capacity with a strong ability to manage entry and intermediary level experienced employees;

Must be in a position to assume the role of competent person GMR 2. 1;

Must have experience in the development and management of Risk Based Inspection programs;

Experience with NOSA and ISO standards is essential;

Strong attention to detail, report writing skills, and organizational skills;

Good verbal and written communication skills;

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 3 weeks of the closing date of this vacancy, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

