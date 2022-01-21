Power BI Developer (contract Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ half day) TB (2022-11) at Mediro ICT

1 Year contract with half-day (50%) work available. Only South African citizens may apply.JSE listed Group (based in Rosebank) is recruiting a Power BI Developer with 3 years minimum experience whos available for half day (50%) for a 1 year project (starting asap in 2022 – Dec 2022) E-mail CV & latest payslip to [Email Address Removed] (Ref: TB 2022-11)

Develop Business intelligence reports using PowerBI and SQL tools.

Develop SQL queries.

SSIS experience.

Optimise of reports and queries.

Input into the technical discussions and analysis.

Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT.

Integration with SAP.

Minimum Requirements

3 years minimum Power BI Development experience required.

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or technical competencies.

Strong Power BI and SQL skills.

Integration experience required (preferably SAP).

Application development experience in C#, Angular, Blazor, Azure (advantage).

Learn more/Apply for this position