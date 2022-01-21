Power BI Developer (contract Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ half day) TB (2022-11) at Mediro ICT

1 Year contract with half-day (50%) work available. Only South African citizens may apply.JSE listed Group (based in Rosebank) is recruiting a Power BI Developer with 3 years minimum experience whos available for half day (50%) for a 1 year project (starting asap in 2022 – Dec 2022) E-mail CV & latest payslip to [Email Address Removed] (Ref: TB 2022-11)
- Develop Business intelligence reports using PowerBI and SQL tools.
- Develop SQL queries.
- SSIS experience.
- Optimise of reports and queries.
- Input into the technical discussions and analysis.
- Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT.
- Integration with SAP.
Minimum Requirements
- 3 years minimum Power BI Development experience required.
- An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or technical competencies.
- Strong Power BI and SQL skills.
- Integration experience required (preferably SAP).
- Application development experience in C#, Angular, Blazor, Azure (advantage).