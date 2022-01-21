Project Manager at Business school in Sandton

Job Summary:

The role of the Project Manager function is to assist project managers and teams by providing a framework for them to operate within. The framework typically includes processes, standards, getting the correct information, liaising and communication as well as to co-ordinate project resources such as people, information, rooms and equipment.

The Project Manager function usually employs experienced project practitioners, who have a thorough understanding of the way projects have to be run to be successful.

Responsibilities:

Responsibilities for intermediate project manager

Successfully complete projects, initiatives and activities as assigned and defined to improve and support business process effectiveness and efficiency benefits, in accordance with project stakeholders.

Creating, developing and implementing policies and processes, as it relates to specific project-based initiatives and associated change/deliverables

Ensure client and user impacts are validated throughout the project lifecycle, including delivery of defined benefits

Experienced with all project management lifecycle phases, including use of project support software, tools, and best practice techniques

Plan, conduct and manage multiple projects and assignments.

Document and handle project scope changes, communicate revised project schedule and issues change orders for customer approval

Conduct internal and customer kick off meetings, participates on cross-functional teams, internal and external.

Works on moderately complex projects and/or key accounts

May make presentations

Assists supervisors by researching business and technical issues to establish what is being done and where improvements are possible

Requirements:

Customer and Personal Service – Knowledge of principles and processes for providing student and personal services. This includes student needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of student satisfaction.

Administration and Management – Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, human resources modeling, leadership technique, production methods, and coordination of people and resources

Education and Training – Knowledge of principles and methods for curriculum and training design, teaching and instruction for individuals and groups, and the measurement of training effects

Clerical – Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures and systems such as word processing, managing files and records, stenography and transcription, designing forms, and other office procedures and terminology.

Enthusiastic problem-solver that can lead both large and small-scale digital projects

BS in Accounting, Finance with a specific interest in portfolio, program, and project management

Prior experience an advantage

Exceptionally detail oriented, highly flexible, ability to work across multiple projects, team player

Understands the use of change management process

Demonstrated proficiency in PC based database management, spreadsheet, and word processing applications

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Active listening and learning

Coordination

Judgement and Decision Making

Monitoring

Report Writing

Reading Comprehension

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Critical Thinking

Negotiation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A dynamic entrepreneurial business school.

Employer & Job Benefits:

normal company benefits

