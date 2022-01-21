Project Manager at Business school in Sandton

Jan 21, 2022

Job Summary:

The role of the Project Manager function is to assist project managers and teams by providing a framework for them to operate within. The framework typically includes processes, standards, getting the correct information, liaising and communication as well as to co-ordinate project resources such as people, information, rooms and equipment.
The Project Manager function usually employs experienced project practitioners, who have a thorough understanding of the way projects have to be run to be successful.

Responsibilities:

Responsibilities for intermediate project manager

  • Successfully complete projects, initiatives and activities as assigned and defined to improve and support business process effectiveness and efficiency benefits, in accordance with project stakeholders.
  • Creating, developing and implementing policies and processes, as it relates to specific project-based initiatives and associated change/deliverables
  • Ensure client and user impacts are validated throughout the project lifecycle, including delivery of defined benefits
  • Experienced with all project management lifecycle phases, including use of project support software, tools, and best practice techniques
  • Plan, conduct and manage multiple projects and assignments.
  • Document and handle project scope changes, communicate revised project schedule and issues change orders for customer approval
  • Conduct internal and customer kick off meetings, participates on cross-functional teams, internal and external.
  • Works on moderately complex projects and/or key accounts
  • May make presentations
  • Assists supervisors by researching business and technical issues to establish what is being done and where improvements are possible

Requirements:

  • Customer and Personal Service – Knowledge of principles and processes for providing student and personal services. This includes student needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of student satisfaction.
  • Administration and Management – Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, human resources modeling, leadership technique, production methods, and coordination of people and resources
  • Education and Training – Knowledge of principles and methods for curriculum and training design, teaching and instruction for individuals and groups, and the measurement of training effects
  • Clerical – Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures and systems such as word processing, managing files and records, stenography and transcription, designing forms, and other office procedures and terminology.
  • Enthusiastic problem-solver that can lead both large and small-scale digital projects
  • BS in Accounting, Finance with a specific interest in portfolio, program, and project management
  • Prior experience an advantage
  • Exceptionally detail oriented, highly flexible, ability to work across multiple projects, team player
  • Understands the use of change management process
  • Demonstrated proficiency in PC based database management, spreadsheet, and word processing applications

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Active listening and learning
  • Coordination
  • Judgement and Decision Making
  • Monitoring
  • Report Writing
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Critical Thinking
  • Negotiation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A dynamic entrepreneurial business school.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • normal company benefits

