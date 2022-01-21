Project Manager at Business school in Sandton

Job Summary:
The role of the Project Manager function is to assist project managers and teams by providing a framework for them to operate within. The framework typically includes processes, standards, getting the correct information, liaising and communication as well as to co-ordinate project resources such as people, information, rooms and equipment.
The Project Manager function usually employs experienced project practitioners, who have a thorough understanding of the way projects have to be run to be successful.
Responsibilities:
Responsibilities for intermediate project manager
- Successfully complete projects, initiatives and activities as assigned and defined to improve and support business process effectiveness and efficiency benefits, in accordance with project stakeholders.
- Creating, developing and implementing policies and processes, as it relates to specific project-based initiatives and associated change/deliverables
- Ensure client and user impacts are validated throughout the project lifecycle, including delivery of defined benefits
- Experienced with all project management lifecycle phases, including use of project support software, tools, and best practice techniques
- Plan, conduct and manage multiple projects and assignments.
- Document and handle project scope changes, communicate revised project schedule and issues change orders for customer approval
- Conduct internal and customer kick off meetings, participates on cross-functional teams, internal and external.
- Works on moderately complex projects and/or key accounts
- May make presentations
- Assists supervisors by researching business and technical issues to establish what is being done and where improvements are possible
Requirements:
- Customer and Personal Service – Knowledge of principles and processes for providing student and personal services. This includes student needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of student satisfaction.
- Administration and Management – Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, human resources modeling, leadership technique, production methods, and coordination of people and resources
- Education and Training – Knowledge of principles and methods for curriculum and training design, teaching and instruction for individuals and groups, and the measurement of training effects
- Clerical – Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures and systems such as word processing, managing files and records, stenography and transcription, designing forms, and other office procedures and terminology.
- Enthusiastic problem-solver that can lead both large and small-scale digital projects
- BS in Accounting, Finance with a specific interest in portfolio, program, and project management
- Prior experience an advantage
- Exceptionally detail oriented, highly flexible, ability to work across multiple projects, team player
- Understands the use of change management process
- Demonstrated proficiency in PC based database management, spreadsheet, and word processing applications
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Active listening and learning
- Coordination
- Judgement and Decision Making
- Monitoring
- Report Writing
- Reading Comprehension
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Critical Thinking
- Negotiation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A dynamic entrepreneurial business school.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- normal company benefits