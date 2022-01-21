Senior IT Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Senior IT Project ManagerWe are looking for a Senior IT Project Manager (could have been a Programme Manager as well), must have managed complex technical projects. Strong integration project experience on the Big data side, front-end and back-end applications. Data Insights/Customer Insights projects will be great. Must be able to work on a steerco and executive level. Retail and SAP would be great.This is an urgent requirement.Purpose of the JobTo manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. The ideal Project Manager must have relevant experience in relevant area listed [URL Removed] Objectives1. Project initiation Project charter2. Project planning Project management plan including: o Project schedule o Project budget o Project quality plan o Risk management plan3. Monitoring and controlling of project execution: o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log o Project status reports o Project steering committee presentation4. Project close close out presentation, reports and handoverQualificationsEssential: Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma. Qualification in Project Management PMP or Prince2ExperienceEssential:5-8 years Project Management in relevant areaKnowledge and SkillsKnowledge: Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of atleast one methodology (Business uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP) Good knowledge of the Retail business environmentSkills: Strong communication and interpersonal skills Ability to meet deadlines/milestones Strong negotiation skills Experience of using project tools Ability to manage business expectations. Ability to coach and mentor teammates. Change management

