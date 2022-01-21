Senior JavaScript Developer

Our client is a Financial Giant looking for an Amazing JavaScript to join their team creation of data pipelines to support downstream data delivery. The ideal candidate should have the below skills and experience:

BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)

Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment Java / JavaScript Certificates

At least four+ years of JavaScript & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:

AWS

Docker

Micro-services

Spring & Spring-Boot experience

Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol

Implementing both front-end and back-end

AngularJS and Angular.io

Node.js, Express & Swagger / OpenAPI Specification

MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)

Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB)

Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle)

Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora)

JMS and Messaging technologies

XML and Related technologies

Web services

Gradle

GIT

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

Security principles

Test automation

DevOps experience

