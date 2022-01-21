Senior JavaScript Developer

Jan 21, 2022

Our client is a Financial Giant looking for an Amazing JavaScript to join their team creation of data pipelines to support downstream data delivery. The ideal candidate should have the below skills and experience:

  • BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
  • Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment Java / JavaScript Certificates
  • At least four+ years of JavaScript & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:
  • AWS
  • Docker
  • Micro-services
  • Spring & Spring-Boot experience
  • Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
  • Implementing both front-end and back-end
  • AngularJS and Angular.io
  • Node.js, Express & Swagger / OpenAPI Specification
  • MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
  • Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB)
  • Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle)
  • Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora)
  • JMS and Messaging technologies
  • XML and Related technologies
  • Web services
  • Gradle
  • GIT
  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
  • Security principles
  • Test automation
  • DevOps experience

