Senior JavaScript Developer

Our client is a Financial Giant looking for an Amazing JavaScript to join their team creation of data pipelines to support downstream data delivery. The ideal candidate should have the below skills and experience:
- BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
- Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment Java / JavaScript Certificates
- At least four+ years of JavaScript & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:
- AWS
- Docker
- Micro-services
- Spring & Spring-Boot experience
- Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
- Implementing both front-end and back-end
- AngularJS and Angular.io
- Node.js, Express & Swagger / OpenAPI Specification
- MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
- Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB)
- Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle)
- Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora)
- JMS and Messaging technologies
- XML and Related technologies
- Web services
- Gradle
- GIT
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- Security principles
- Test automation
- DevOps experience
Apply now for more information!!
