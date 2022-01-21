SharePoint Developer with Power Platform at Mediro ICT

a 12 month contract exist for an experienced SharePoint and Power Platform Administrator/Developer to join the Intranet team.This role is fully remote. CV to [Email Address Removed] Part of your time will be spent on administering the on-premises SharePoint 2013 site. We will shortly be moving to SharePoint on-line so experience with platform migration and administration of an on-line site would be advantageous.A larger part of your time will be spent on designing and developing PowerApps applications. The back-end data storage will be SharePoint lists and Dataverse for Teams. Most of these applications will have a workflow component (developed using Power Automate) and some integration with the apps that form part of the Microsoft Teams environment. You should also be comfortable with interviewing business users and documenting their requirements, as well as managing one or two junior [URL Removed] you should also have some, or all, of the following:

experience in writing SQL queries against Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle databases

experience in Microsoft Power BI

experience in working in a Manufacturing environment

Minimum RequirementsYou should have between 5 -10 years experience in IT, with at least 5years experience in SharePoint development/administration and 2years development experience using the various tools in the Microsoft Power Platform suite, specifically PowerApps and Power Automate

