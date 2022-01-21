Telkom on removal of ITA case from the urgent court roll

Telkom has reached agreement with all the respondents on the need to expedite the hearing for Part B of Telkom’s two-part application.

“In line with the agreement between the parties, while we await the decision of the court on the proposed timelines for the hearing of the review, Telkom will be removing the hearing of Part A of its application from the urgent roll,” says Dr Siyabonga Mahlangu, group executive: regulatory and government relations at Telkom.

Telkom reserves its rights to reinstate the matter on short notice should it become necessary.

Part A of Telkom’s two-part application was set to be heard on Tuesday (25 January 2022). Telkom has proposed that Part B of the application be heard on 1-4 March 2022 should the court be able to accommodate the request.

“Telkom is pleased with the co-operation it has received from the parties on this revised timeframe and expects the regulator to proceed mindful that the outcome of hearing of Part B of Telkom’s application will have material impact on the auction process,” Mahlangu says.