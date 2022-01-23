Junior Back End Developer

We’re looking for a unicorn back-end developer that has photoshop experience as well. This individual will be responsible for writing and managing all SQL queries. The successful candidate will also be responsible for API integrating our email sending platform (Everlytic) with our current database. They will also need to be able to slice and build emails from scratch. The candidate will be working with the Marketing and IT departments to constantly update and maintain our site and our databases.

Requirements:

Must have HTML4/HTML 5 experience

Must have C# knowledge and experience

Must have SQL knowledge and experience

Must have worked with API integrations previously

Must have Photoshop experience

Email sending platform (preferably Everlytic) experience

Javascript knowledge beneficial

Classic ASP or ASP.net knowledge beneficial

PHP knowledge is beneficial.

JQuery beneficial

Skills

Self-starter

Be patient and persistent

Be thorough and detail-oriented

Be able to think logically and critically

Hard worker and fast learner

Works well under pressure and meets deadlines

Uses organizational skills effectively

Be reliable and trustworthy

Desired Skills:

Development Frontend

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position