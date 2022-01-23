Junior Back End Developer

We’re looking for a unicorn back-end developer that has photoshop experience as well. This individual will be responsible for writing and managing all SQL queries. The successful candidate will also be responsible for API integrating our email sending platform (Everlytic) with our current database. They will also need to be able to slice and build emails from scratch. The candidate will be working with the Marketing and IT departments to constantly update and maintain our site and our databases.
Requirements:
- Must have HTML4/HTML 5 experience
- Must have C# knowledge and experience
- Must have SQL knowledge and experience
- Must have worked with API integrations previously
- Must have Photoshop experience
- Email sending platform (preferably Everlytic) experience
- Javascript knowledge beneficial
- Classic ASP or ASP.net knowledge beneficial
- PHP knowledge is beneficial.
- JQuery beneficial
Skills
- Self-starter
- Be patient and persistent
- Be thorough and detail-oriented
- Be able to think logically and critically
- Hard worker and fast learner
- Works well under pressure and meets deadlines
- Uses organizational skills effectively
- Be reliable and trustworthy
Desired Skills:
- Development Frontend
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree