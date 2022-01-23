Junior Html Developer

HTML Developer who can programme, build or create websites using Hypertext Markup Language (HTML). Developer must be able to use their skills to create text, paragraphs, attach images, give structure, and make web pages presentable and appealing. You will be working with the Marketing and IT departments to constantly update and maintain our site and our database.
Requirements (in order of importance):
- HTML4/HTML 5 advantageous
- CSS2/CSS3.
- Javascript (basic knowledge).
- Classic ASP or ASP.net (basic knowledge).
- PHP an advantage.
- JQuery advantageous
- Photoshop or similar
Skills
- Self starter
- Be patient and persistent
- Be thorough and detail oriented
- Be able to think logically and critically
- Hard worker and fast learner
- Be a team player
- Works well under pressure and meets deadlines
- Use organizational skills effectively
- Be reliable and trustworthy
Duties & Responsibilities
- Using images provided to create and style webpages and/or e-mail campaigns
- Converting images provided into buttons and banners, using HTML image maps or other.
- Creating competition pages from jpegs provided
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- Web Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree