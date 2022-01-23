Junior Html Developer

HTML Developer who can programme, build or create websites using Hypertext Markup Language (HTML). Developer must be able to use their skills to create text, paragraphs, attach images, give structure, and make web pages presentable and appealing. You will be working with the Marketing and IT departments to constantly update and maintain our site and our database.

Requirements (in order of importance):

HTML4/HTML 5 advantageous

CSS2/CSS3.

Javascript (basic knowledge).

Classic ASP or ASP.net (basic knowledge).

PHP an advantage.

JQuery advantageous

Photoshop or similar

Skills

Self starter

Be patient and persistent

Be thorough and detail oriented

Be able to think logically and critically

Hard worker and fast learner

Be a team player

Works well under pressure and meets deadlines

Use organizational skills effectively

Be reliable and trustworthy

Duties & Responsibilities

Using images provided to create and style webpages and/or e-mail campaigns

Converting images provided into buttons and banners, using HTML image maps or other.

Creating competition pages from jpegs provided

Desired Skills:

HTML

Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position