Azure Full Stack Developer

What we are looking for:
- Completed IT Degree / BSc degree required
- Extensive experience with the .NET framework and other technologies: C#, Web API, and Microsoft Azure.
- Must have Advanced experience in Object oriented programming, data structures, dependency injection and multi-threading,
- Experience in Agile Software Development.
- Experience with REST API/ Web API creation, consumption, integration using Service Oriented Architecture.
- Experience with Microsoft Azure (Azure SQL, Storage, Web apps).
- Experience with using Open API specification for designing and consuming API will be advantageous
- Experience with container tools such as Docker and Kubernetes will be advantageous
What we offer:
Basic Salary
Performance Bonus
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.