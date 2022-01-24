Azure Full Stack Developer

What we are looking for:

Completed IT Degree / BSc degree required

Extensive experience with the .NET framework and other technologies: C#, Web API, and Microsoft Azure.

Must have Advanced experience in Object oriented programming, data structures, dependency injection and multi-threading,

Experience in Agile Software Development.

Experience with REST API/ Web API creation, consumption, integration using Service Oriented Architecture.

Experience with Microsoft Azure (Azure SQL, Storage, Web apps).

Experience with using Open API specification for designing and consuming API will be advantageous

Experience with container tools such as Docker and Kubernetes will be advantageous

What we offer:

Basic Salary

Performance Bonus

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

