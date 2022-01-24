Bid (Tender) Specialist

Bid Specialist – JHB North
Purpose of Position
To assist in the completion of tenders on behalf of the company
Requirements:
Experience and Skills Required
Matric
Own vehicle
Bachelor’s degree in Business management or similar is advantageous.
2-5 years’ Experience as a Tender Specialist is advantageous.
Excellent industry knowledge and a willingness to keep up with trends.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Strong teamwork and interpersonal abilities.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Deadline-driven and committed to excellence.
Must be able to work independently without supervision.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Obtain tender documents
Attend tender briefing sessions
Obtain clarity on tenders from customers
Properly qualify an opportunity upfront
Request support including price and solution design from various functional areas
Complete all necessary support documentation
Compile written response documentation
Hand over all response documentation to the bid coordinator in time for approval and sign-off
Manage the overall standard of the response in line with Head Office standards
Consolidate all information for the responses
Store a copy of all RFP’s for easy access at a later stage
Provide ongoing feedback and follow up on progress during and post hand in
Double check and reads all response document for literacy mistakes etc.
CTC Neg. – [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Bids
- Tenders
- office automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing