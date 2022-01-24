Bid (Tender) Specialist

Bid Specialist – JHB North

Purpose of Position

To assist in the completion of tenders on behalf of the company

Requirements:

Experience and Skills Required

Matric

Own vehicle

Bachelor’s degree in Business management or similar is advantageous.

2-5 years’ Experience as a Tender Specialist is advantageous.

Excellent industry knowledge and a willingness to keep up with trends.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong teamwork and interpersonal abilities.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Deadline-driven and committed to excellence.

Must be able to work independently without supervision.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Obtain tender documents

Attend tender briefing sessions

Obtain clarity on tenders from customers

Properly qualify an opportunity upfront

Request support including price and solution design from various functional areas

Complete all necessary support documentation

Compile written response documentation

Hand over all response documentation to the bid coordinator in time for approval and sign-off

Manage the overall standard of the response in line with Head Office standards

Consolidate all information for the responses

Store a copy of all RFP’s for easy access at a later stage

Provide ongoing feedback and follow up on progress during and post hand in

Double check and reads all response document for literacy mistakes etc.

CTC Neg. – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Bids

Tenders

office automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position