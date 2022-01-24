We are looking for a strong intermediate Business Analyst to assist us on a project. This will be an initial 6 month contract, with the opportunity for it to be renewed. If you are able to start soonest, please get in contact at [URL Removed] details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
3 5 years experience as a Business Analyst
Location: Remote from within South Africa is fine
Initial 6 month contract
Insurance/ Banking/ Finance experience is a bonus (not a must)
Key Purpose:
- Understanding the business requirements and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating them into functional specifications
- Testing
- Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements
- Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered
Ideal Knowledge:
- Processes: ITIL
- Technologies: SQL, UML, XML, OO
- Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards, and legislation
Other/ Technical Skills:
- Project Management
- SQL queries
- Solution Architecture
- Process Mapping
- Entity Diagram mapping
- Software testing pack design, functional testing