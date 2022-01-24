Business Analyst

We are looking for a strong intermediate Business Analyst to assist us on a project. This will be an initial 6 month contract, with the opportunity for it to be renewed. If you are able to start soonest, please get in contact at [URL Removed] details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

3 5 years experience as a Business Analyst

Location: Remote from within South Africa is fine

Initial 6 month contract

Insurance/ Banking/ Finance experience is a bonus (not a must)

Key Purpose:

Understanding the business requirements and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating them into functional specifications

Testing

Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements

Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered

Ideal Knowledge:

Processes: ITIL

Technologies: SQL, UML, XML, OO

Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards, and legislation

Other/ Technical Skills:

Project Management

SQL queries

Solution Architecture

Process Mapping

Entity Diagram mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

