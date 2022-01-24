Business Analyst

We are looking for a strong intermediate Business Analyst to assist us on a project. This will be an initial 6 month contract, with the opportunity for it to be renewed. If you are able to start soonest, please get in contact at [URL Removed] details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
3 5 years experience as a Business Analyst
Location: Remote from within South Africa is fine
Initial 6 month contract
Insurance/ Banking/ Finance experience is a bonus (not a must)

Key Purpose:

  • Understanding the business requirements and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating them into functional specifications
  • Testing
  • Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements
  • Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered

Ideal Knowledge:

  • Processes: ITIL
  • Technologies: SQL, UML, XML, OO
  • Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards, and legislation

Other/ Technical Skills:

  • Project Management
  • SQL queries
  • Solution Architecture
  • Process Mapping
  • Entity Diagram mapping
  • Software testing pack design, functional testing

