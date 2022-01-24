Business Intelligence Analyst

Jan 24, 2022

What you will be doing:

  • Design, development and maintenance of the knowledge, information management and business intelligence by looking at document requirements and validating with stakeholders.
  • Design and generate reports to give analytical and quantitative insight to business in order to make improved operational, tactical and strategic decisions.
  • Generate reports to improve efficiencies in the business.
  • BI Data Analysis for Business Improvements
  • Manage Business Intelligence Report and Dashboards
  • Data Governance and Quality Control
  • BI Project Implementation and Ad-hoc Service Projects
  • Business Profitability
  • Personal Development
  • Business Intelligence Data Management
  • Service Performance and Customer Satisfaction
  • BI Service Delivery Analyst
  • Cost Effectiveness
  • Corporate Governance Control
  • Business Intelligence Service
  • Business Intelligence Partnership Management
  • BI Operational Execution Bi Analysis

What we are looking for:

  • Completed Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or relevant
  • 3 – 4 years BI Analysis
  • PowerBI experience
  • Qlikview experience advantageous
  • Abi initio experience advantageous
  • Large data experience
  • Experience in Financial Services/Insurance/Banking a big advantage

What we offer:

  • Basic Salary + Benefits
  • Performance Bonus
  • Recognition and Rewards
  • Learning and Development

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

