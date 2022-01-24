Business Intelligence Analyst

What you will be doing:
- Design, development and maintenance of the knowledge, information management and business intelligence by looking at document requirements and validating with stakeholders.
- Design and generate reports to give analytical and quantitative insight to business in order to make improved operational, tactical and strategic decisions.
- Generate reports to improve efficiencies in the business.
- BI Data Analysis for Business Improvements
- Manage Business Intelligence Report and Dashboards
- Data Governance and Quality Control
- BI Project Implementation and Ad-hoc Service Projects
- Business Profitability
- Personal Development
- Business Intelligence Data Management
- Service Performance and Customer Satisfaction
- BI Service Delivery Analyst
- Cost Effectiveness
- Corporate Governance Control
- Business Intelligence Service
- Business Intelligence Partnership Management
- BI Operational Execution Bi Analysis
What we are looking for:
- Completed Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or relevant
- 3 – 4 years BI Analysis
- PowerBI experience
- Qlikview experience advantageous
- Abi initio experience advantageous
- Large data experience
- Experience in Financial Services/Insurance/Banking a big advantage
What we offer:
- Basic Salary + Benefits
- Performance Bonus
- Recognition and Rewards
- Learning and Development
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.