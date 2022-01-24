Business Intelligence / Data Analyst

We are on the hunt for a young, qualified and experienced BI / Data Analyst with very strong business acumen to be part of this highly dynamic and innovative team.

Use your analytical skills and business savvy to partner with business by providing statistical information and reports on multiple projects.

Non-negotiables to be considered for this role are:

3years + data analytics experience

Relevant tertiary qualification

Solid working knowledge of the following tools:

MS Excel Advanced

Power BI

Python

Desired Skills:

Data analytics

Data analysis

Data modelling

Tableau

Qlikview

PowerBI

About The Employer:

Extremely innovative and progressive company in the insurance industry that proudly boasts a strong team environment and definite long term career prospects and job satisfaction.

