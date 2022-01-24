Front End Tester

We are recruiting for a Front-End Tester role, EE only, salary band R287 400 – R300 000.

The position is for a client in the Insurance Industry.

Job description:

The successful candidate will do front-end testing on the CRM platform used by the clients advisers nationally, as well as the client facing portals.

Responsibilities:

Create test cases and test the functionality of the CRM platform, client portal and Android & Apple apps

Apply a client services view to testing to ensure the application not only works but works intuitively

You’ll run functional tests, customer scenario testing, stress testing, performance testing and scalability testing

The ultimate goal is to iron out any bugs and improve the quality of the system as a whole

Have the ability to make process improvement suggestions

Minimum requirements:

– A relevant tertiary qualification

– Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry

– Experience in testing CRM and client portal solutions

– Test automation experience

– Agile / Scrum experience

– Very good understanding of the software development process

– Good communication ability

– Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements

– Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

–

Desired Skills:

Tester

Front-end

Frontend tester

Test cases

CRM

Agile

Scrum

Technology

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Bellville

