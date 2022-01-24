One of the leading automotive industries, The German Giant is looking for YOU a Full Stack Java Developer.
To apply for this fantastic opportunity you should have at least 8 years cloud architecture experience as well as experience in manual and automated testing.
Technical Skills that are required from you:
- Angular 6/7/8
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Javascript / Typescript
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
Some tasks that the successful candidate will carry out:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Don’t Hesitate. Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Angular 6+
- Java 8
- Docker/Kubernetes
- J2EE
- JDBC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years