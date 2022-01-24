Full Stack Java Developer

Jan 24, 2022

One of the leading automotive industries, The German Giant is looking for YOU a Full Stack Java Developer.

To apply for this fantastic opportunity you should have at least 8 years cloud architecture experience as well as experience in manual and automated testing.

Technical Skills that are required from you:

  • Angular 6/7/8
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • Javascript / Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL

Some tasks that the successful candidate will carry out:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Don’t Hesitate. Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • Angular 6+
  • Java 8
  • Docker/Kubernetes
  • J2EE
  • JDBC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position