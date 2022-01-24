Full Stack Java Developer

One of the leading automotive industries, The German Giant is looking for YOU a Full Stack Java Developer.

To apply for this fantastic opportunity you should have at least 8 years cloud architecture experience as well as experience in manual and automated testing.

Technical Skills that are required from you:

Angular 6/7/8

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

Javascript / Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

Some tasks that the successful candidate will carry out:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Don’t Hesitate. Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Angular 6+

Java 8

Docker/Kubernetes

J2EE

JDBC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

