Graduate – Developer (Information Technology) at Fourier Recruitment

This is aleading international consultancy with offices based in South Africa (Pretoria), United Kingdom (Bristol), Spain (Madrid), Poland (Warsaw), Australia (Melbourne), Botswana (Gaborone) – specialising exclusively in solution design and professional services for comprehensive Facility & Asset Management solutions. The company isdedicated Asset Management focus and Company Vision Customer for Life are actioned and realised through three dedicated divisions, Integrated Workplace Management Solutions (IWMS), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Asset Management Services (AMS). Since 2005, and from 2009 in South Africa, from our Gauteng based offices, we have been working alongside leading companies in Facilities Management, Utilities Transportation, Education, Oil and Gas, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Mining Industries to significantly improve Facilities & Asset performance and maximise their return on investment. The Company Associates itself with international industry experts to both expand our knowledge base and our ability to deliver on projects. These include big multi-national software providers, systems integrators, niche players and companies with specific local knowledge. This companyemploys more than 120 industry experts in IWMS, EAM & AMS across 6 regions. All our offices (United Kingdom, South Africa, Botswana, Spain & Poland) are in the same time zone which allows us to integrate delivery of our projects and make sure that we pool industry knowledge & experience. They have an opportunity for Information Technology Graduates to join thereteam (in South Africa) as Functional and Technical Implementation Consultants on Integrated Workplace Management Solutions (IWMS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) projects. This will provide you the opportunity to fast track your career at the company, in becoming an industry expert in the rapidly developing Facilities & Asset Management Industry. The company offers competitive salaries and additional study opportunities to further your career.University Bachelors Degree in Engineering or Information TechnologySA CitizenExcellent written, verbal, and interpersonal skillsAdvanced in MS Office ApplicationsProblem solving skills at a business, technical and applications levelDetermination, enthusiasm, and a positive attitudeWillingness to learn Team playerWillingness and a desire to work both nationally and internationallyOwn reliable transportKEY RESPONSIBILITIESWork as a part of a project team, to deliver system implementation services, for both new and existing clients, including the following:Process DesignSystem Integration DesignSystem ConfigurationData MigrationClient TrainingTo configure IWMS & EAM Application Software to meet documented in-scope client requirementsTo deliver the scoped solutions on time and within budgetTo actively contribute to improving the quality of our teamTo keep skills and knowledge levels up to dateTo liaise with organisational relationshipsMinimum RequirementsUniversity Bachelors Degree in Engineering or Information TechnologySA CitizenExcellent written, verbal, and interpersonal skillsAdvanced in MS Office ApplicationsProblem solving skills at a business, technical and applications levelDetermination, enthusiasm, and a positive attitudeWillingness to learn Team playerWillingness and a desire to work both nationally and internationallyOwn reliable transport

