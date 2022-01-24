Information Security Specialist at Rand Mutual Assurance

THE JOB AT A GLANCE

As the Information Security Specialist, you will be reporting into the Chief Technology Officer. You will be responsible for building in security during the development stages of software systems, networks and data centres. You will be responsible for searching of vulnerabilities and risks in hardware and software and close off security vulnerabilities when a potential threat or attempted breach is found. You will also be required to secure enterprise information by determining security requirements, planning, implementing and testing of security systems to detect, prevent and resolve security threats to the installed computer systems and to maintain the integrity and confidentiality of company data and information systems.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Security Management:

Deploy, manage and maintain all security controls and their corresponding or associated software

Ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the data residing on or transmitted through systems

Manage the implementation and execution of Data-Loss strategies

Ensure the enforcement of enterprise security documents

Manage security for local and wide area networks

Design, perform, and/or oversee penetration testing of all systems in order to identify system vulnerabilities

Design, implement, and report on security system and end user activity

Supervise all investigations into problematic activity and provide on-going communication with senior management

Recommend, schedule (where appropriate), and apply fixes, security patches, disaster recovery procedures, and any other measures required in the event of a security breach

Supervise the design and execution of vulnerability assessments, penetration tests and security audits

Engage in ongoing communications with peers in the Systems and Networking areas accordingly

Manage and/or provide guidance to other members of the team

Helping users in the organization in familiarise themselves with the security procedures, policies, and products.

Strategy & Planning:

Create and maintain the enterprise’s information security architecture design

Develop, implement, maintain, and oversee enforcement of policies, procedures and associated plans for system security and user system access

Design and implement disaster recovery plan for operating systems, databases, networks, servers, and software applications

Assess the need for any security reconfigurations (minor or significant) and execute them if required

Keep current with emerging security threat landscape

Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in support of security enhancement and development efforts.

Acquisition & Deployment of Security Solutions and Enhancements:

Determine whether security can be enhanced and reporting this to senior management

Select and acquire additional security solutions or enhancements to existing security solutions to improve overall enterprise security posture

Recommend, schedule, and perform security improvements, upgrades, and/or purchases

Oversee the deployment, integration and initial configuration of all new security solutions and of any enhancements to existing security solutions.

Network Administration and Maintenance:

Monitor event logs, network access and implement corrective measures as needed

Monitor and report on threat and vulnerability management and device health and compliance

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

NQF Level 7 Qualification in Computer Science or equivalent

Relevant certification in Information Security

3 – 4 years’ experience in information security consulting/officer type roles from the IT Security industry

Experience in managing security incidents

Experience in administering, maintaining, documenting and supporting server and network security infrastructure

Experience with monitoring networks to avoid security breaches, and to determine causes

Experience installing and deploying software such as data encryption and firewalls, and ensure they work to keep sensitive information safe

The ability to create reports on any security breaches, outlining the damage that has been caused

Experience with performing penetration testing

Keeping up to date with new IT security trends

Best practice knowledge of security standards in their organization

Understanding/Knowledge / implementation of Information Security Frameworks

WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?

We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 127 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.

Turnaround time

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Closing date: 31 January 2022

Our Commitment to transformation:

In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets, preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups.

Desired Skills:

CISSP

CISM certified

Reporting

Information Security Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Pension Fund

Funeral Plan

