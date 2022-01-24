Java Developer

Jan 24, 2022

An insurance conglomerate has trusted us with finding them highly skilled Java Developers who will work closely with their Business Analysts.

Competencies:

  • Software release management
  • Solution Design and Implementation
  • Software testing and Test Driven development
  • Software deployment and maintenance
  • Change control
  • Time management and prioritization
  • Analytical and problem solving skills
  • Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

Education and Technical Skills:

  • BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
  • 3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)
  • Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate
  • WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience
  • Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)
  • SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
  • Maven, ANT build scripts
  • JMS, Tibco EMS experience
  • Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
  • Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration
  • Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
  • Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)
  • Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment
  • Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high pressure complex environment

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Springboot
  • Hibernate
  • WebLogic
  • JBoss
  • SOAP
  • REST
  • XML
  • XSLT
  • Web Services
  • Maven
  • Linux
  • Atlassian Suite
  • Kubernetes
  • OpenShift
  • Docker

