Java Developer

An insurance conglomerate has trusted us with finding them highly skilled Java Developers who will work closely with their Business Analysts.
Competencies:
- Software release management
- Solution Design and Implementation
- Software testing and Test Driven development
- Software deployment and maintenance
- Change control
- Time management and prioritization
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
Education and Technical Skills:
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
- 3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)
- Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate
- WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience
- Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)
- SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
- Maven, ANT build scripts
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
- Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration
- Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
- Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)
- Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment
- Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high pressure complex environment
