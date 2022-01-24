Java Developer

An insurance conglomerate has trusted us with finding them highly skilled Java Developers who will work closely with their Business Analysts.

Competencies:

Software release management

Solution Design and Implementation

Software testing and Test Driven development

Software deployment and maintenance

Change control

Time management and prioritization

Analytical and problem solving skills

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

Education and Technical Skills:

BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)

Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate

WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience

Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)

SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience

Maven, ANT build scripts

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience

Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration

Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)

Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)

Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment

Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high pressure complex environment

Desired Skills:

Java

Springboot

Hibernate

WebLogic

JBoss

SOAP

REST

XML

XSLT

Web Services

Maven

Linux

Atlassian Suite

Kubernetes

OpenShift

Docker

