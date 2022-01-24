Junior C# Developer with relevant tertiary qualification and at least 2 years software development experience required to start asap, with a reputable employer in the Financial Services Industry, based in Bellville, Cape Town.
Minimum requirements:
- Tertiary qualification preferred
- Minimum 2 years C# Software Development experience essential
- CRM and client portal solution experience required
- Android and Apple development experience required
- Understanding of software development process required
- PHP knowledge required
- Agile/Scrum experience beneficial
Responsibilities:
- Software development on CRM platforms and client facing portals
- Develop components of Android and Apple client apps
- Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and suggest improvement to the current architecture
- Liaise with the BA’s and Testers and maintain relationships with external software development partner
- Follow current coding practice and suggest improvements
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:
- That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.
- That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.
- Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.
- That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.
