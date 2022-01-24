Junior Database Administrator at Rand Mutual Assurance

THE JOB AT A GLANCE

As the Junior Database Administrator, you will be reporting into the Chief Technology Officer. You will be responsible for assisting with the design, installation, configuration and maintenance of RMA’s system databases. You will ensure the overall health of the systems assigned to your control. You will also be responsible for taking all reasonable steps to ensure data is secure, readily available, protected from loss or corruption and easily accessible as needed by the business.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Monitor performance of systems and database tuning:

Perform tracking and on-going monitoring of systems performance ensuring that storage, archiving, backup and recovery processes are functioning effectively

Take preventative monitoring steps to ensure systems always have adequate capacity for performance, and take steps to prevent future issues by escalating to 3rd party Senior Database Administrators for resolution

Apply knowledge, management and statistics to ensure the system is performing optimally

Identify any part of the system, which is slowing processing, creating instability or negatively affecting response times and analyse and communicate with development team (and management where appropriate) to identify appropriate solutions

Apply agreed configuration changes which improve the systems operational efficiency and effectiveness

Optimise the physical configuration of the database to improve performance

Perform pro-active, preventative and relevant and appropriate system maintenance

Monitor and optimise aspects such as indexing and query execution where appropriate

Where possible collaborate with the development team to refine the system design to meet current and future system performance and storage requirements.

Data Maintenance:

Check the data is extracted correctly, efficiently, timeously and sets the stage for the success of subsequent processes

Ensure availability and integrity of databases on an ongoing basis by performing automated data validation, and provide reporting on errors identified for further analysis

Implementation of changes within the relevant environments through the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process.

Installation of software and maintenance thereof:

Collaborate and communicate with the System Administrators and development teams to determine the hardware required to effectively support the databases you intend to administer

Verify the relevant operating system, underlying support software and database software is correctly installed, and the environment is delivered successfully and functionally – provide feedback as required

Collaborate and communicate on the initial installation and configuration of a new system or database, with infra-structure and the development teams involved to ensure the environment is delivered successfully and functionally at first attempt

Research relevant updates and ensure that all the latest are installed, and the environment is fully functional without negatively affecting uptime

Perform trouble shooting and problem solving to ensure the server is always operating at peak efficiency and stability

Install, test and validate the deployments and maintenance to ensure peak efficiency and stability

Independently and correctly set-up and maintain replication and availability groups

Maintain appropriate standards in terms of data protections acts, both locally and internationally

Database performance and optimisation as well as backup and recovery:

Create backup and recovery plans and procedures based on industry best practices

Take preventative actions to reduce the potential of failure is reduced and the number of actual failures is as near zero as possible

Ensure these plans are properly reviewed, approved, tested, and communicated so that the necessary steps are followed to execute these plans efficiently and effectively.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

NQF Level 7 Qualification in Computer Sciences or equivalent

SQL certification

1 – 3 Years in an IT environment

Good working knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server and Databases

Understanding of the relevant IT Frameworks, such as COBIT and ITIL

Understanding of the relevant Service Management practices, defined in these frameworks, such as Incident-, Problem and Knowledge Management

Understanding of Information- and Cyber Security as well as Data Protection principles

WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?

We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 127 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.

Turnaround time

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Closing date: 31 January 2022

Our Commitment to transformation:

In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets, preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SQL Server and Databases

Cyber Security as well as Data Protection principles

Service Management practices

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Pension Fund

Funeral Plan

