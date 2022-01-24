Our client in Cape Town seeks a skilled Junior Software Developer to join their team.
About the job:
The successful candidate will do software development on the CRM platform and client facing portals and report to the Senior Software Developer.
Duties:
- Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client facing portals, in conjunction with our external software development partner.
- Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps.
- Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture.
- Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.
- Follow current coding practices and suggest improvements.
- Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.
Requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification in IT
- C# development experience
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development
- Good understanding of the software development process
Advantageous skills:
- Experience in related roles in the financial services industry
- PHP knowledge
- Agile / Scrum experiences
Desired Skills:
- C#
- CRM
- Agile
About The Employer:
Our client is in the financial services industry.