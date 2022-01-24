Junior Software Developer

Jan 24, 2022

Our client in Cape Town seeks a skilled Junior Software Developer to join their team.

About the job:
The successful candidate will do software development on the CRM platform and client facing portals and report to the Senior Software Developer.

Duties:

  • Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client facing portals, in conjunction with our external software development partner.
  • Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps.
  • Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture.
  • Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.
  • Follow current coding practices and suggest improvements.
  • Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

Requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in IT
  • C# development experience
  • Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development
  • Good understanding of the software development process

Advantageous skills:

  • Experience in related roles in the financial services industry
  • PHP knowledge
  • Agile / Scrum experiences

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • CRM
  • Agile

About The Employer:

Our client is in the financial services industry.

