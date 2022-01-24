Junior Software Developer

Our client in Cape Town seeks a skilled Junior Software Developer to join their team.

About the job:

The successful candidate will do software development on the CRM platform and client facing portals and report to the Senior Software Developer.

Duties:

Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client facing portals, in conjunction with our external software development partner.

Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps.

Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture.

Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.

Follow current coding practices and suggest improvements.

Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

Requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification in IT

C# development experience

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development

Good understanding of the software development process

Advantageous skills:

Experience in related roles in the financial services industry

PHP knowledge

Agile / Scrum experiences

Desired Skills:

C#

CRM

Agile

About The Employer:

Our client is in the financial services industry.

