Lead Application Developer

Bachelors Degree or equivalent within Information Technology, Computer Science or Electonic Engineering or its equivalent.

IT Certification

Microsoft Azure, Cloud and DevOps experience is required.

12+ years of progressive, professional and holistic IT experience.

5 years Experience managing a software development team within a complex organisation.

3 5 years supplier and partner management experience.

To lead and manage a team of software developers, supporting them in modernizing our current and legacy systems so that they are fit for purpose

To develop a strategy for the team, including resourcing, upskilling and re-skilling to meet the companys goals and objectives, and to improve the quality of the service the team delivers internally and externally

To plan and monitor the successful implementation of this strategy.

Responsible for the quality of the developed solutions by managing the third part Testing Vendor to maximise quality while driving speed to market and cost effectiveness.

To manage the outsource development partners to ensure that they deliver quality products in line with the agreed scope and implementation plans within time and budget and manage the development of cloud based digital products as per the product development strategy.

To work with the Project Management Office to plan and execute on project and development delivery while managing capacity for analysis, development, and testing.

Work closely with the Head of Production for the purpose of handing working and well tested solutions and releases over seamlessly and providing support of bugs and errors as per service level agreements. Also work with Production to optimise systems to work cost effectively on the Cloud as well as assisting with performance optimisation.

Working closing with the full operations team, namely the PMO, Production and Customer Experience, to aid the delivery of quality solutions and support to our customers.

