Mobile Developer

My client is looking for individuals that are responsible for creating and architecting new mobile applications. Some one that can maintain and improve existing features on existing applications and working with teams to develop innovative solutions that meet clients’ business needs.
The Skill set and expertise of a Senior IOS Developer is called upon to join a dynamic team.
Location:
- Johannesburg
Education:
- A degree in IT
- 6+ years’ experience as an iOS developer
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
Tools
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- XCode
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
Technologies
- iOS
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
- Software architecture
- JAD sessions
- Data modelling techniques
Role duties:
- The system development life cycle and can explain the developer’s role in each stage
- The defined system development tools, processes, and workflows
- The distinction between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them
- The importance of delivering high quality source code and how to achieve it
- The technologies used and the systems components’ structure
- The domain and business terminologies and link them back to system implementations
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience
- Analyze, maintain, and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs.
- Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates
Hurry now and Apply
Desired Skills:
- Development iOS
- SoapUI
- Xcode
- IOS