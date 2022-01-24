Mobile Developer

My client is looking for individuals that are responsible for creating and architecting new mobile applications. Some one that can maintain and improve existing features on existing applications and working with teams to develop innovative solutions that meet clients’ business needs.

The Skill set and expertise of a Senior IOS Developer is called upon to join a dynamic team.

Location:

Johannesburg

Education:

A degree in IT

6+ years’ experience as an iOS developer

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Tools

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

XCode

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Technologies

iOS

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Software architecture

JAD sessions

Data modelling techniques

Role duties:

The system development life cycle and can explain the developer’s role in each stage

The defined system development tools, processes, and workflows

The distinction between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them

The importance of delivering high quality source code and how to achieve it

The technologies used and the systems components’ structure

The domain and business terminologies and link them back to system implementations

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience

Analyze, maintain, and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs.

Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates

