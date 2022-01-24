NETWORK ENGINEER

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

COMPLETED Matric

Min 5 years’ experience as a Network Engineer

Exposure to the ISP/Telco/IT Infrastructure industry

Any Networking Certifications such as CCNP/CCSP/CCIE/JNCIA or FortiGate Certifications shall be advantageous

The applicant MUST be strong on Cisco/Juniper networking and FortiGate firewalling.

Strong network security background

Practical experience with Juniper, Cisco routers, switches, FortiGate firewalls

Knowledge of a wide variety of network solutions, standards, and protocols

Strong understanding of dynamic routing protocols especially BGP (Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)

Solid network troubleshooting ability

Good written and oral communication skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure the resolution of escalated high complexity incidents and requests

Prepares review analysis, capacity planning and recommendations of the existing network infrastructure

Manage the planning and performance of the numerous tasks that support ongoing operations

Provides assistance in all aspects of network management to include implementation, maintenance, and upgrading of existing networks

Establishes and maintains network performance utilising technical experience to analyse and troubleshoot network problems

Provide network configuration, deployment, and support for customers and third parties on the client network

Consulting with customers at all levels about relevant deployments within their environment

Lead customer implementation activities by delivering networking solutions (assist, review, and design of customer network solutions)

Provide technical guidance and leadership to customers, project teams and individuals as appropriate

Quality assessment of client installations, testing and configuration

Attend to tickets as assigned to them in the required time

Troubleshooting client network related issues including visiting client offices

Effective telephonic and written communication to clients about relevant network information

Perform configurations and installations of networking equipment

Perform after hours and weekend standby as and when required

Perform voice/data core network troubleshooting and overall technical support in both operational and lab environments to isolate and diagnose all types of network problems, ensuring customer requirements are fulfilled. Create reports where necessary on all activities and generate solutions

Helpdesk – meet client SLA’s and reporting on SLA performance both internal and external

Perform laboratory and commercial validation of new core network system software, features and function where required

Responds to customer network needs and questions and ensures work is performed in accordance with standards, guidelines, and processes

