QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:
- COMPLETED Matric
- Min 5 years’ experience as a Network Engineer
- Exposure to the ISP/Telco/IT Infrastructure industry
- Any Networking Certifications such as CCNP/CCSP/CCIE/JNCIA or FortiGate Certifications shall be advantageous
- The applicant MUST be strong on Cisco/Juniper networking and FortiGate firewalling.
- Strong network security background
- Practical experience with Juniper, Cisco routers, switches, FortiGate firewalls
- Knowledge of a wide variety of network solutions, standards, and protocols
- Strong understanding of dynamic routing protocols especially BGP (Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)
- Solid network troubleshooting ability
- Good written and oral communication skills
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Ensure the resolution of escalated high complexity incidents and requests
- Prepares review analysis, capacity planning and recommendations of the existing network infrastructure
- Manage the planning and performance of the numerous tasks that support ongoing operations
- Provides assistance in all aspects of network management to include implementation, maintenance, and upgrading of existing networks
- Establishes and maintains network performance utilising technical experience to analyse and troubleshoot network problems
- Provide network configuration, deployment, and support for customers and third parties on the client network
- Consulting with customers at all levels about relevant deployments within their environment
- Lead customer implementation activities by delivering networking solutions (assist, review, and design of customer network solutions)
- Provide technical guidance and leadership to customers, project teams and individuals as appropriate
- Quality assessment of client installations, testing and configuration
- Attend to tickets as assigned to them in the required time
- Troubleshooting client network related issues including visiting client offices
- Effective telephonic and written communication to clients about relevant network information
- Perform configurations and installations of networking equipment
- Perform after hours and weekend standby as and when required
- Perform voice/data core network troubleshooting and overall technical support in both operational and lab environments to isolate and diagnose all types of network problems, ensuring customer requirements are fulfilled. Create reports where necessary on all activities and generate solutions
- Helpdesk – meet client SLA’s and reporting on SLA performance both internal and external
- Perform laboratory and commercial validation of new core network system software, features and function where required
- Responds to customer network needs and questions and ensures work is performed in accordance with standards, guidelines, and processes
