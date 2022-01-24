Project Manager

We are looking for a Project Manager to join our Cape Town based team. If youre excited about taking on a new opportunity, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Senior

Location: Must be Cape Town based or willing to relocate to Cape Town

Renewable contract opportunity

This is an ideal opportunity for a strong and experienced Project Manager; someone energetic

Experience with various types of methodologies (Agile, Hybrid)

Must have proven experience managing technical projects

Experience within the Insurance/ Banking/ Finance environments will be beneficial

Learn more/Apply for this position