Project Manager IT

Jan 24, 2022

Urgently looking for a Senior Project Manager to be on a 12 mmonths project
400 per hour

  • Relevant IT Qualification / experience
  • 7 years plus IT Software Development PM experience
  • MUST HAVE BANKING EXPERIENCE (Non Negotiable)
  • Prince II certification will be a huge advantage, PM Bok or other also acceptable.
  • Automotive / Manufacturing Industry experience will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

