QA Automation Engineer (mobile)

Work from home position
This position reports to the QA Team Lead
Your responsibilities will include the following:
- Develop and maintain automation scripts in Robot Framework and Python, adding to the test coverage
- Ensure that automation framework and tools are up to date
- Develop scripts to create and maintain automation pipelines in CI tools
- Writing Ansible playbooks to orchestrate the build process
- Work closely with the developers, analysts and product owners to ensure automation delivery
- Develop and maintain the automation framework supporting the tests
- Execute automated regression tests on physical and virtual devices through a CI pipeline
- Setup/Link automation test cases and test plans in the test management tool/s
- Provide on-call support for automation tests running in production
- Investigate automation failures and raise necessary tickets against relevant teams
- Constantly monitor the tests running in the pipeline and implement fixes for the failing tests wherever applicable
- Understand the front-end and back-end architecture of the AUT
- Setup and Maintain physical and virtual devices in device farms
- Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan
- Perform all tasks with attention to detail
- Provide estimation for automation tasks added in the sprint
- Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to test lead
- Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing
- Understanding of UI and backend testing
- Prioritise tasks and identify items requiring escalation
Attributes required:
- Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning
- Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team
- Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills.
- The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.
- Ability to analyze and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.
Qualifications and experience:
- Degree / Diploma in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline
- Minimum 4 years of automation testing experience on different mobile platforms.
- ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage
- Strong background with mobile apps testing (multiple platforms, devices and operating systems)
- Must have hands-on experience in automation of android and iOS using Appium and Selenium for mobile/web automation
- Must have hands-on experience in writing automation tests in Robot framework and python for mobile and web
- Experience in writing api tests in python
- Must have a thorough understanding of the optimal use of locators and automation best practices
- Experience in writing Ansible playbooks to orchestrate the build process will be advantageous
- Experience in setting up continuous integration tools; writing groovy scripts; writing declarative scripted pipelines and executing automated tests in the pipeline will be advantageous
- Experience in setting up physical and virtual mobile devices in device farms
