Reporting Analyst at Imperial Logistics

Job Function:
Assist the LA VP:Finance to manage the full end to end finance reporting function for Logistics Africa
Key Requirements:
Monthly reporting/Hyperion/K-IFRS 16/DPW requirements
- Preparation of flash 20th and Month end reports and recon with explanations for variances
- Ensure that monthly deadlines are met
- Preparation of monthly reports & review for errors and omissions (Monthly report pack)
- Ensure that the BU balance sheets, and cash flow statements are in balance
- Ensure that the monthly loan confirmations are completed, signed and agree with the counterparty balance
- Ensure that monthly intercompany validations are cleared and signed off (dividends, admin fees, intercompany debtors/creditors, group loans and equity loans)
- Preparation of income statement, balance sheet and cash flow proofs of Key accounts
- Preparation of monthly IFRS 16 recon
- Preparation of monthly NCI recon
- Attend to queries raised on the monthly report pack
- Preparation of STI monthly tracker report
- Preparation of monthly cost savings tracker
- Preparation of monthly property register
- Monthly fleet information
- Tracking of dormant entity deregistration’s
- Assist with DPW requirements- take on audit/other data requests
- Review of monthly balance sheet reconciliations
- Monthly Revenue and operating profit recon
Quarterly/Bi-Annual
- Preparation of half year additional reporting schedules
- Assist with the preparation of financial data for the quarterly FRRC & board packs
- Assist with the preparation of the ALCO report (CF Forecast, unproductive loan schedule)
- Assist with the LA Financial tables for the LA EXCO
Annual
- Assist with annual financial year end additional reporting requirements
- Assist with queries from the auditors
- Preparation of HO tax packs
Adhoc
- Provide assistance to manager as required
- Assist with special requests and projects as required
Minimun Requirements & Experience:
- CA(SA)
- Up to 3 years working in a similar enviroment
Nature of Postion:
- 12 month Contract
Behavioural Competencies:
- Working with people
- Writing & reporting
(Reference SHL Competency Library):
- Creating & Innovating
- Working with people
- Writing & reporting
- Delivering and meeting expectations
- Adhering to principles and values
- Presenting and communicating information
- Analysing
- Achieving personal, work goals and objectives
- Adapting & responding to change
- Coping with pressure
Technical Competencies:
- Strong reporting skills
- Proficient Hyperion knowledge
- Proficient Excel knowledge and / or skill
- Proficient stakeholder management knowledge and / or skill
Desired Skills:
- Finance
- Financial Reporting
- Analytics
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants