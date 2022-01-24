Reporting Analyst at Imperial Logistics

Job Function:
Assist the LA VP:Finance to manage the full end to end finance reporting function for Logistics Africa

Key Requirements:
Monthly reporting/Hyperion/K-IFRS 16/DPW requirements

  • Preparation of flash 20th and Month end reports and recon with explanations for variances
  • Ensure that monthly deadlines are met
  • Preparation of monthly reports & review for errors and omissions (Monthly report pack)
  • Ensure that the BU balance sheets, and cash flow statements are in balance
  • Ensure that the monthly loan confirmations are completed, signed and agree with the counterparty balance
  • Ensure that monthly intercompany validations are cleared and signed off (dividends, admin fees, intercompany debtors/creditors, group loans and equity loans)
  • Preparation of income statement, balance sheet and cash flow proofs of Key accounts
  • Preparation of monthly IFRS 16 recon
  • Preparation of monthly NCI recon
  • Attend to queries raised on the monthly report pack
  • Preparation of STI monthly tracker report
  • Preparation of monthly cost savings tracker
  • Preparation of monthly property register
  • Monthly fleet information
  • Tracking of dormant entity deregistration’s
  • Assist with DPW requirements- take on audit/other data requests
  • Review of monthly balance sheet reconciliations
  • Monthly Revenue and operating profit recon

Quarterly/Bi-Annual

  • Preparation of half year additional reporting schedules
  • Assist with the preparation of financial data for the quarterly FRRC & board packs
  • Assist with the preparation of the ALCO report (CF Forecast, unproductive loan schedule)
  • Assist with the LA Financial tables for the LA EXCO

Annual

  • Assist with annual financial year end additional reporting requirements
  • Assist with queries from the auditors
  • Preparation of HO tax packs

Adhoc

  • Provide assistance to manager as required
  • Assist with special requests and projects as required

Minimun Requirements & Experience:

  • CA(SA)
  • Up to 3 years working in a similar enviroment

Nature of Postion:

  • 12 month Contract

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Working with people
  • Writing & reporting

(Reference SHL Competency Library):

  • Creating & Innovating
  • Working with people
  • Writing & reporting
  • Delivering and meeting expectations
  • Adhering to principles and values
  • Presenting and communicating information
  • Analysing
  • Achieving personal, work goals and objectives
  • Adapting & responding to change
  • Coping with pressure

Technical Competencies:

  • Strong reporting skills
  • Proficient Hyperion knowledge
  • Proficient Excel knowledge and / or skill
  • Proficient stakeholder management knowledge and / or skill

Desired Skills:

  • Finance
  • Financial Reporting
  • Analytics

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

