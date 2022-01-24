Reporting Analyst at Imperial Logistics

Job Function:

Assist the LA VP:Finance to manage the full end to end finance reporting function for Logistics Africa

Key Requirements:

Monthly reporting/Hyperion/K-IFRS 16/DPW requirements

Preparation of flash 20th and Month end reports and recon with explanations for variances

Ensure that monthly deadlines are met

Preparation of monthly reports & review for errors and omissions (Monthly report pack)

Ensure that the BU balance sheets, and cash flow statements are in balance

Ensure that the monthly loan confirmations are completed, signed and agree with the counterparty balance

Ensure that monthly intercompany validations are cleared and signed off (dividends, admin fees, intercompany debtors/creditors, group loans and equity loans)

Preparation of income statement, balance sheet and cash flow proofs of Key accounts

Preparation of monthly IFRS 16 recon

Preparation of monthly NCI recon

Attend to queries raised on the monthly report pack

Preparation of STI monthly tracker report

Preparation of monthly cost savings tracker

Preparation of monthly property register

Monthly fleet information

Tracking of dormant entity deregistration’s

Assist with DPW requirements- take on audit/other data requests

Review of monthly balance sheet reconciliations

Monthly Revenue and operating profit recon

Quarterly/Bi-Annual

Preparation of half year additional reporting schedules

Assist with the preparation of financial data for the quarterly FRRC & board packs

Assist with the preparation of the ALCO report (CF Forecast, unproductive loan schedule)

Assist with the LA Financial tables for the LA EXCO

Annual

Assist with annual financial year end additional reporting requirements

Assist with queries from the auditors

Preparation of HO tax packs

Adhoc

Provide assistance to manager as required

Assist with special requests and projects as required

Minimun Requirements & Experience:

CA(SA)

Up to 3 years working in a similar enviroment

Nature of Postion:

12 month Contract

Behavioural Competencies:

Working with people

Writing & reporting

(Reference SHL Competency Library):

Creating & Innovating

Working with people

Writing & reporting

Delivering and meeting expectations

Adhering to principles and values

Presenting and communicating information

Analysing

Achieving personal, work goals and objectives

Adapting & responding to change

Coping with pressure

Technical Competencies:

Strong reporting skills

Proficient Hyperion knowledge

Proficient Excel knowledge and / or skill

Proficient stakeholder management knowledge and / or skill

Desired Skills:

Finance

Financial Reporting

Analytics

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

