Security Engineer at RED EMBER

Monitor Information Security industry trends and advise the team of critical information updates.

Support the Information Security Program to include policies, procedures, and standards.

Assist with project initiatives to research, validate, and manage Information Security vendors and products to ensure robust detection, prevention, and monitoring tools are in place.

Implement new processes with the goal to optimize the company’s security landscape.

Review and provide insight into security issues identified from information obtained from audits, risk assessments, or vulnerability scans

Implement regulatory requirements, industry standards, and best practices such as POPI, GDPR, etc ensuring the Information Security Program is held to the highest standard.

Assist with the implementation of Information Security projects to align with organizational strategic objectives, goals, and risk tolerance.

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

GDPR

Linux

SIEM technologies

Certification in Information Security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is an ICT driver of optic fibre and provides largest fixed wireless internet

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

