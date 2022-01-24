Senior Business Analyst

We are looking for a Senior Business to join our team. This will be an initial contract opportunity and we are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town. If youre open to a new opportunity, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Senior
Location: Ideally Cape Town based or willing to relocate to Cape Town
Initial 6 month contract
- Strong/ proven Business Analysis experience
- Ideally have experience within the Insurance/ Finance/ Banking sectors
- Scaled agile experience
- UX
- Experience on migration projects is a bonus