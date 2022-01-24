Senior C# Developer – Pretoria / Remote – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a Senior C# Developer who can develop quality software and web applications along with analysing and maintaining existing software applications? In this position you will be responsible for developing high quality applications.

Join this software development company that provided their customers with specific solutions according to their needs. They pride themselves in digital activation and transformation journey.

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer

.Net

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Object Orientated

T-SQL

SQL Server 2012

ASP.Net MVC

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54208 which is a permanent remote position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

