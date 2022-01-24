Senior C# Full Stack Developer Remote R900k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Are you looking to be part of a team of experts dedicated to advancing future markets?

You will be required to deliver high quality working software which all contributes to the overall success of the product suite. You will also be part of the product development process. You will be involved in coding, collaborating, and communicating as part of a cross functional globally distributed team as well as perform code review. You will need to have a minimum of 7 years’ experience and a relevant BSc degree.

Requirements:

BSc in Computer science

5+ years’ experience

.Net Developer

C#

.Net

SQL Server

ORM

SOLID

AWS

Azure

Angular

React

Vue

Reference Number for this position is FM53909 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

