Senior DevOps Engineer

Jan 24, 2022

As a Senior DevOps Engineer you will be responsible for managing, monitoring and provisioning of elastically scalable infrastructure, tools and techniques to support a fast-growing platform and distributed system.

Key responsibilities:

  • Managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS cloud technologies
  • Implement and manage network/routing setup as well as integration into external systems
  • Implementation and automation of runtime environments for software in support of engineering development processes
  • Drive virtualization technologies with continuous deployment and elastic scalability in mind
  • Manage system security and backup strategies across a wide variety of technologies and products

Attributes/Experience required:

  • Ability to code and script
  • Experience with Continuous Integration (CI) / Continuous Delivery (CD)
  • Experience of *nix based systems and tools in order to administrate, manage and monitor
  • Experience with configuration management (chef, puppet, git)
  • Experience with specific AWS cloud technologies (EC2, ECS, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch)
  • Experience with virtualization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)

Nice to have:

  • Experience with NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Dynamo, Elasticsearch
  • Experience with common web stack applications (nginx, tornado)
  • Experience with messaging platforms (Kafka, Kinesis)
  • Experience with Google (GCM, Firebase)

Qualifications:

  • Information Technology or Science Degree
  • Minimum 5 years of experience

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • AWS
  • EC2

