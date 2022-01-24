As a Senior DevOps Engineer you will be responsible for managing, monitoring and provisioning of elastically scalable infrastructure, tools and techniques to support a fast-growing platform and distributed system.
Key responsibilities:
- Managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS cloud technologies
- Implement and manage network/routing setup as well as integration into external systems
- Implementation and automation of runtime environments for software in support of engineering development processes
- Drive virtualization technologies with continuous deployment and elastic scalability in mind
- Manage system security and backup strategies across a wide variety of technologies and products
Attributes/Experience required:
- Ability to code and script
- Experience with Continuous Integration (CI) / Continuous Delivery (CD)
- Experience of *nix based systems and tools in order to administrate, manage and monitor
- Experience with configuration management (chef, puppet, git)
- Experience with specific AWS cloud technologies (EC2, ECS, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch)
- Experience with virtualization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)
Nice to have:
- Experience with NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Dynamo, Elasticsearch
- Experience with common web stack applications (nginx, tornado)
- Experience with messaging platforms (Kafka, Kinesis)
- Experience with Google (GCM, Firebase)
Qualifications:
- Information Technology or Science Degree
- Minimum 5 years of experience
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- AWS
- EC2