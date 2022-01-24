Senior DevOps Engineer

You’re passionate about uptime, reliability, security and education. You make mistakes, but never twice [URL Removed] believe any service can be scaled, with the right toolset and latency is
just another challenge. We should talk about you joining this amazing team.
Core Competencies:
- Develop and maintain procedures to comply with security policies and IT best practices
- Develop and maintain documentation of systems configurations and procedures
- Monitor systems via applications, log files, Elk and sanity checks
- Actively work on building and migrating to Kubernetes.
- Maintain our configuration and build management systems
- Database maintenance and implementations
- Serve as an escalation point to resolve problems in Servers and users’ environment
- Work closely with technical team members
- Must be able to troubleshoot complex issues quickly and effectively
- Research and evaluation of new technologies for our environment
- CI, Testing and release management
- Firewall Administration
- Security and incident response
- Patch management
Requirements
Certification (Bachelors / RHCE / ISO 27001) is a plus but not required
High level of proficiency in Linux based OS
Cloud Infrastructure (AWS/GCP) is a plus but not require
Containers (Docker + Kubernetes)
Pipelines (Jenkins/Gitlab Ci)
Proficiency in a scripting language and application language: Bash, Python, PHP, Perl, Java- Proven IaC experience in one of: SaltStack, Chef, Ansible, Puppet, Teraform
Web Servers (Apache, Nginx, fpm, node)
Load Balancers (Haproxy, proxysql, nginx)
Knowledge of Database technologies: Mysql/Maria/Percona/Galera/proxysql
NoSql DBs,pub/sub and Key/Value stores: Redis/mongo
Replication technologies (Galera, multisource, CRDT)
Experience in Networking: OSI, vlan, ospf, vrrp
Knowledge and experience with Hypervisors and storage networks
Distributed Storage (Glusterfs/Ceph)
Queues (AMQP)About the company
Our client has grown into one of South Africa’s leading online payment gateways. We are trusted by thousands of online sellers to process payments for them in a variety of ways, including credit cards,Instant EFT, debit card, Mobicred and Scode. We are dedicated to enabling the easy, secure and instant transfer ofmoney to online merchants to help them grow, develop and succeed in the digital economy.
