Senior Full Stack Developer

Our client is an innovative consultancy specialising in the delivery of custom software solutions for blue-chip enterprise and public sector clients across a range of industry sectors, both locally and abroad.

They deliver market-leading propositions across the digital, online and mobile channels, and are recognised for their leadership in the application of Agile and Lean delivery methods to assure delivery.

This role is a senior software developer, with proven senior level experience of software development and design.

The Senior Full Stack Developer works with client teams remotely, and is expected to mentor and share their skills and knowledge with other developers on their projects.

The Senior Full Stack Developer is responsible for the following:

Providing technical leadership within their team

Consistently delivering to challenging business objectives and adhere to Service Level Agreements with commercial implications for success and failure

Demonstrating strong problem-solving skills

Utilising Agile Technical practices; TDD, Continuous Integration and Delivery, Pair Programming, etc

Introducing Open Source libraries and tools as appropriate to optimise the delivery timescale and quality of the software product

The following skills and experience are required:

Java Virtual Machine based environment: Java, Scala, Groovy, Clojure

Strong Object Oriented programming skills

Service Oriented Architectures: ReSTful, Microservices

Strong Front End experience: JavaScript, CSS 3, HTML 5

Experience with version control (Git/Github, Mercurial)

You will have been involved with all aspects of software delivery and lifecycle, from inception phase to delivery

You will have solid experience working on bespoke built enterprise OO applications

You have successfully applied Agile/XP/Scrum practices and introduced Agile techniques and you may have coached teams to apply them effectively, thanks to your outstanding Agile expertise and communication skill.

Excellent communication and mentoring skills, good verbal and written communication

Desired Skills:

Full Stack

Senior engineer

