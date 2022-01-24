Senior Java Developer

We’re on the hunt for Senior Java Developers who are proficient in Springboot. This role is for a reputable insurance giant. There’s plenty of room for growth and exposure in this role as a result of the calibre of projects that the successful candidate will be involved in.

Please see the requirements below:

Key outputs:

  • Implement the technical specification using the relevant development language
  • Produce source code by applying the internal technical standards and referencing systems exposed
  • Consulting with the BA and Architect teams on technical issues encountered
  • Document logic and comments inside code
  • Documentation of database structure, rule changes and updating configuration files
  • Conduct unit testing, review error logs as well as review and correct defects found
  • Participate in the process of reviewing code for consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries as well as reusable aspects of the application
  • Coaching and team collaboration with other Developers to instill an understanding and application of the internal coding standards
  • Perform defect root cause analysis by responding to the Incidents team, logging issues appropriately and conducting preliminary analysis

Education and Experience:

  • Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in Information Systems or Computer Science)
  • Matric with English and Mathematics
  • 5+ years’ experience in Back-end source code Java development
  • Strong experience with the Spring Framework (SpringBoot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event), Camunda or similar, SOAP, REST, JSON CI/CD, Maven/Gradle
  • Experience working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes)
  • Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, database structure design, technical change control
  • Experience in open source technologies (Atlassian Suite), DevOps including Agile methodology
  • Strong documentation skills in technical and architecture specifications

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring Framework
  • SOAP
  • REST
  • JSON
  • CI/CD
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker

