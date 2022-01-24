Senior Java Developer

We’re on the hunt for Senior Java Developers who are proficient in Springboot. This role is for a reputable insurance giant. There’s plenty of room for growth and exposure in this role as a result of the calibre of projects that the successful candidate will be involved in.
Please see the requirements below:
Key outputs:
- Implement the technical specification using the relevant development language
- Produce source code by applying the internal technical standards and referencing systems exposed
- Consulting with the BA and Architect teams on technical issues encountered
- Document logic and comments inside code
- Documentation of database structure, rule changes and updating configuration files
- Conduct unit testing, review error logs as well as review and correct defects found
- Participate in the process of reviewing code for consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries as well as reusable aspects of the application
- Coaching and team collaboration with other Developers to instill an understanding and application of the internal coding standards
- Perform defect root cause analysis by responding to the Incidents team, logging issues appropriately and conducting preliminary analysis
Education and Experience:
- Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in Information Systems or Computer Science)
- Matric with English and Mathematics
- 5+ years’ experience in Back-end source code Java development
- Strong experience with the Spring Framework (SpringBoot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event), Camunda or similar, SOAP, REST, JSON CI/CD, Maven/Gradle
- Experience working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes)
- Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, database structure design, technical change control
- Experience in open source technologies (Atlassian Suite), DevOps including Agile methodology
- Strong documentation skills in technical and architecture specifications
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring Framework
- SOAP
- REST
- JSON
- CI/CD
- Maven
- Gradle
- Kubernetes
- Docker