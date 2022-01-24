Senior Java Developer

We’re on the hunt for Senior Java Developers who are proficient in Springboot. This role is for a reputable insurance giant. There’s plenty of room for growth and exposure in this role as a result of the calibre of projects that the successful candidate will be involved in.

Please see the requirements below:

Key outputs:

Implement the technical specification using the relevant development language

Produce source code by applying the internal technical standards and referencing systems exposed

Consulting with the BA and Architect teams on technical issues encountered

Document logic and comments inside code

Documentation of database structure, rule changes and updating configuration files

Conduct unit testing, review error logs as well as review and correct defects found

Participate in the process of reviewing code for consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries as well as reusable aspects of the application

Coaching and team collaboration with other Developers to instill an understanding and application of the internal coding standards

Perform defect root cause analysis by responding to the Incidents team, logging issues appropriately and conducting preliminary analysis

Education and Experience:

Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in Information Systems or Computer Science)

Matric with English and Mathematics

5+ years’ experience in Back-end source code Java development

Strong experience with the Spring Framework (SpringBoot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event), Camunda or similar, SOAP, REST, JSON CI/CD, Maven/Gradle

Experience working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes)

Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, database structure design, technical change control

Experience in open source technologies (Atlassian Suite), DevOps including Agile methodology

Strong documentation skills in technical and architecture specifications

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Framework

SOAP

REST

JSON

CI/CD

Maven

Gradle

Kubernetes

Docker

