Senior Network Engineer at BET Software

We Want You:

Do you have strong intellectual interests and experience in network engineering? Are you keen to assist in the running of daily operations at BET Software? Then as our chosen captain, you will be responsible for leading, managing, and mentoring the Junior Network Engineering Team, and handling advanced support issues. As the Senior Network Engineer, you will also be responsible for the support and maintenance of running an efficient communications infrastructure, whilst maintaining the highest standards and best practices for the sports betting and gaming software provider.

Your extensive experience in managing, troubleshooting, and supporting a complex hybrid environment will be imperative, as you will be required to interact with the deployment and support teams to identify any changes required to further enhance the service delivery. All support, maintenance, and troubleshooting complex hybrid environments will happen on live mission-critical systems operating 24 x 7 x 365.

You Bring:

Relevant Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field;

8 years plus experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator;

Experience in a Juniper and Mikrotik environment;

Fortinet Firewalls;

Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring and analysis tools (e.g. SolarWinds network tools);

Solid background in network administration and architecture;

In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF);

Familiarity with access control models and network security;

Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g Python, Perl);

Solid understanding of network operating systems (JUNOS, Cisco IOS).

What You’ll Do:

Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN);

Configure and install software, servers, routers and other network devices;

Monitor network performance and integrity;

Resolve issues tiers of support have escalated by troubleshooting cloud and local infrastructure;

Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness;

Mentor team members on technical issues;

Create, oversee, and test security measures (e.g. access authentication and disaster recovery);

Communicate with users when needed;

Maintain complete technical documentation;

Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity and scalability.

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

