Site Reliability Software Engineer

Jan 24, 2022

This position reports to Engineering Team Lead

We are looking for a Site Reliability Software Engineer to work on our SRE team, who has initiative and is comfortable taking ownership over assigned projects while working collaboratively in a team environment. The engineer will need to work with technical colleagues and must be comfortable gathering and organizing information into a sensible action plan.

The high level

  • Design, develop and test code written in Golang, Bash and Python
  • Building tooling around DevOps and Software Engineering best practices
  • Draft technical specifications and briefs
  • Monitor latency, performance, efficiency, and change management.
  • Passionate about improving resilience and observability of distributed systems
  • Perform code reviews
  • Maintain and improve code quality
  • Write and deploy robust and backwards compatible code

Your qualifications & experience

  • Minimum 3 years experience in a DevOps/SRE role or similar
  • Knowledge of CompSci theory (networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing)
  • Version control experience (Git preferred)
  • Experience setting up and deploying containerized environments (Docker & Kubernetes preferred)
  • Experience in configuring and deploying a wide range of web applications (Django / Flask / Laravel / Express / etc)
  • Experience in configuring and deploying CI/CD tools and pipelines (Jenkins preferred)
  • Experience working in a Mac/Linux environment
  • Experience with metrics & monitoring systems (Prometheus / Grafana / NewRelic / ElasticAPM / etc)
  • Proficiency in Bash scripting and Python

Bonus points

  • B.Sc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field
  • Service and event driven architectures experience (PubSub)
  • Experience with e-commerce based applications
  • Google Cloud experience (Compute Engine / Kubernetes Engine / App Engine / BigQuery / CloudSQL / etc)
  • Experience working with caching systems such as Varnish, Redis, Memcached, etc
  • Relational Database systems experience (MySQL / PostgreSQL preferred)
  • Proficiency in Golang

The skills we need

  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills
  • Strong drive for results
  • Be comfortable working within a team
  • Good communication skills
  • Build and maintain relationships

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • SRE
  • Golang
  • bash
  • python

