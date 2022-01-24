TJ 401006 – APPLICATI0N DEVELOPER

The software developer plays a key role in the design, development (coding), testing and maintenance of software systems according to user requirements.

The systems development life cycle will be applied throughout the development phase.

The developer will primarily be using Progress as a development language.

Desired Skills:

progress

openedge

4gl

software testing

progess programming

Agile

SDLC

code

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The world’s 5th largest supplier of global solutions within transport and logistics

