TJ 401006 – APPLICATI0N DEVELOPER

Jan 24, 2022

  • The software developer plays a key role in the design, development (coding), testing and maintenance of software systems according to user requirements.
  • The systems development life cycle will be applied throughout the development phase.
  • The developer will primarily be using Progress as a development language.

Desired Skills:

  • progress
  • openedge
  • 4gl
  • software testing
  • progess programming
  • Agile
  • SDLC
  • code

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The world’s 5th largest supplier of global solutions within transport and logistics

