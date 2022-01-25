BI Developer at Sabenza IT

Jan 25, 2022

BI Developers who have a good grounding with Cloud and Data Science experience, we are looking for go getter individuals who have 8+ years BI reporting experience with a solid background consulting in the BI space.

Do you have a knack of understanding algorithms and thorough experience with Data Science using R and Python, if so an amazing opportunity awaits you.

Location Gauteng

Min years of experience:

  • 3 years of frontend programming language (JavaScript, Angular / Typescript)

Skills required:

Expert BI knowledge and understanding of Qlik /
Qliksense comprising data extraction, data transformation and data display

  • Qlikview / Qliksense
  • Setting up and operating / monitoring Qlik environment (eg. Clients)
  • Setting up and operating/monitoring data ingest (data load), experience in building data/ETL pipeline
  • Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model
  • Create complex Queries and Qlik dashboards
  • Good experience with testing (manual and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations
  • Creating Qlik Mash ups (Queries with Angular code, Wizard VizLib)
  • Understanding of Python 3x) and R as data analytic languages (advanced knowledge for Python, basic knowledge for R)

Tasks and responsibilities: (not limited to)
We are looking for an Expert BI Consultant Developer with Cloud experience

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong BI Consultant / Development experience
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements

Desired Skills:

  • BI COnsultant and BI developer experience
  • Cloud computing technology knowledge
  • Python
  • data analytic language
  • basic knowledge of R
  • Data/ETL pipelines
  • Qliksense/Qlikview
  • Frontend programming experience Javascript/Typescript

