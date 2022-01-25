BI Developer at Sabenza IT

BI Developers who have a good grounding with Cloud and Data Science experience, we are looking for go getter individuals who have 8+ years BI reporting experience with a solid background consulting in the BI space.
Do you have a knack of understanding algorithms and thorough experience with Data Science using R and Python, if so an amazing opportunity awaits you.
Location Gauteng
Min years of experience:
- 3 years of frontend programming language (JavaScript, Angular / Typescript)
Skills required:
Expert BI knowledge and understanding of Qlik /
Qliksense comprising data extraction, data transformation and data display
- Qlikview / Qliksense
- Setting up and operating / monitoring Qlik environment (eg. Clients)
- Setting up and operating/monitoring data ingest (data load), experience in building data/ETL pipeline
- Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model
- Create complex Queries and Qlik dashboards
- Good experience with testing (manual and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations
- Creating Qlik Mash ups (Queries with Angular code, Wizard VizLib)
- Understanding of Python 3x) and R as data analytic languages (advanced knowledge for Python, basic knowledge for R)
Tasks and responsibilities: (not limited to)
We are looking for an Expert BI Consultant Developer with Cloud experience
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong BI Consultant / Development experience
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
Desired Skills:
- BI COnsultant and BI developer experience
- Cloud computing technology knowledge
- Python
- data analytic language
- basic knowledge of R
- Data/ETL pipelines
- Qliksense/Qlikview
- Frontend programming experience Javascript/Typescript