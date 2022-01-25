BI Developer at Sabenza IT

BI Developers who have a good grounding with Cloud and Data Science experience, we are looking for go getter individuals who have 8+ years BI reporting experience with a solid background consulting in the BI space.

Do you have a knack of understanding algorithms and thorough experience with Data Science using R and Python, if so an amazing opportunity awaits you.

Location Gauteng

Min years of experience:

3 years of frontend programming language (JavaScript, Angular / Typescript)

Skills required:

Expert BI knowledge and understanding of Qlik /

Qliksense comprising data extraction, data transformation and data display

Qlikview / Qliksense

Setting up and operating / monitoring Qlik environment (eg. Clients)

Setting up and operating/monitoring data ingest (data load), experience in building data/ETL pipeline

Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model

Create complex Queries and Qlik dashboards

Good experience with testing (manual and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations

Creating Qlik Mash ups (Queries with Angular code, Wizard VizLib)

Understanding of Python 3x) and R as data analytic languages (advanced knowledge for Python, basic knowledge for R)

Tasks and responsibilities: (not limited to)

We are looking for an Expert BI Consultant Developer with Cloud experience

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong BI Consultant / Development experience

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Desired Skills:

BI COnsultant and BI developer experience

Cloud computing technology knowledge

Python

data analytic language

basic knowledge of R

Data/ETL pipelines

Qliksense/Qlikview

Frontend programming experience Javascript/Typescript

