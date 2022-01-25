Business Analyst – AWS

Are you a Business/Technical Analyst who has experience with AWS ? This role is 100% for you! A german giant in the Automotive industry requires you to join their dynamic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 5-6 years overall BA experience of which 2-5 must be on custom developed solutions
- 3-5 years in software development
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- 2-5 years’ experience working in an AWS and Terraform environment.
- Agile working experience advantageous
Technical and Functional skills include:
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Strong AWS/Terraform with Python experience.
- Good understanding and exposure to database systems.
- Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
- Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Multi-tasking
- Leadership
- Planning and monitoring
- Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
Apply now for more info:)
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- JAVA
- Terraform
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years