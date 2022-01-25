Business Analyst – AWS

Are you a Business/Technical Analyst who has experience with AWS ? This role is 100% for you! A german giant in the Automotive industry requires you to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

5-6 years overall BA experience of which 2-5 must be on custom developed solutions

3-5 years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

2-5 years’ experience working in an AWS and Terraform environment.

Agile working experience advantageous

Technical and Functional skills include:

Familiar with Java development environment

Strong AWS/Terraform with Python experience.

Good understanding and exposure to database systems.

Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Multi-tasking

Leadership

Planning and monitoring

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Apply now for more info:)

Desired Skills:

AWS

JAVA

Terraform

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position