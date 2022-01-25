Business Analyst – AWS

Are you a Business/Technical Analyst who has experience with AWS ? This role is 100% for you! A german giant in the Automotive industry requires you to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 5-6 years overall BA experience of which 2-5 must be on custom developed solutions
  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • 2-5 years’ experience working in an AWS and Terraform environment.
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Technical and Functional skills include:

  • Familiar with Java development environment
  • Strong AWS/Terraform with Python experience.
  • Good understanding and exposure to database systems.
  • Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
  • Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
  • Multi-tasking
  • Leadership
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

