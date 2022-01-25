My client is based in George in the Western Cape. They are currently looking for an experienced C# Developer with at least 3 years relevant experience to join their George-based operations. Here you will be exposed to the latest technologies and trends. They will only consider people that are based in or close to George and has been vaccinated. The company will be growing fast and scaling globally so the opportunity for your career growth has the potential to be huge.
Experience Required:
- C#
- VB.Net
- Javascript
- ASP.Net
- MVC
- Angular
- Entity Framework
- MS SQL and T-SQL scripting
- MS SQL database design
- MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8
- .Net Core 3.1
- Azure Dev Ops
- Experience in an agile environment
- 3+ years’ experience
Bonus Points For:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science but not essential
- Contactable reference
What’s in it for you?
- This roll is permanent/full-time. International exposure to various insurance brands and working with an international team.
- The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation.
- Based in the beautiful City of George, in the Garden Route
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular
- .Net Core
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma