C# Developer

My client is based in George in the Western Cape. They are currently looking for an experienced C# Developer with at least 3 years relevant experience to join their George-based operations. Here you will be exposed to the latest technologies and trends. They will only consider people that are based in or close to George and has been vaccinated. The company will be growing fast and scaling globally so the opportunity for your career growth has the potential to be huge.

Experience Required:

C#

VB.Net

Javascript

ASP.Net

MVC

Angular

Entity Framework

MS SQL and T-SQL scripting

MS SQL database design

MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8

.Net Core 3.1

Azure Dev Ops

Experience in an agile environment

3+ years’ experience

Bonus Points For:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science but not essential

Contactable reference

What’s in it for you?

This roll is permanent/full-time. International exposure to various insurance brands and working with an international team.

The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation.

Based in the beautiful City of George, in the Garden Route

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

