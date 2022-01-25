C# / .Net Team Lead – Remote – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This real time EFT payment solution Company is looking to onboard a C#/ .Net team Lead with 6 years software development and 2 years’ team lead experience. Are you ready to join a and forward-thinking software development company?

This is a very forward-thinking software development Company; you’ll need to bring your skills to the table so that the team can collectively benefit from your input. You need to have strong experience in programming fundamentals assisting in researching and developing.

Requirements:

C# Team Lead

C#

SQL

Hibernate

.Net

Redis

Mongo DB

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

